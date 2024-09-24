Female-Led Indie Rock Bands – Exeter’s New Generation

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Exeter’s Indie Rock scene is thriving right now, with Exeter Uni’s own either headlining The Cavern, taking over The Firehouse or jamming in The Angel.

In March, Campus Bands held the ‘Battle of the Bands,’ where some of the best up and comers competed for the title. In the end, it was female-led Roxy Revival who took the crown. This is only the second time a female-led band has taken the title in Campus Band history! Since last year, women are really running the show, with four female led bands competing in the battle, but what is the cause of this change and what could this mean for the future of indie rock in Exeter?

I spoke to the super talented lead singers of these four up and coming bands in Exeter to find out…

Francesca Brown, the president of Campus Bands this year and lead singer of both Psyche and Mind Baby has been described as having a no-nonsense attitude when it comes to Campus Bands girls who feel as if they aren’t good enough to stand centre stage. “If ever I hear a powerful female vocalist, I can’t help but be like ahhhh! I just get really hyped and really excited because it is just so amazing.” Brown, who talks about taking inspiration from Paramore’s Hayley Williams, was a part of the first female-led band to win Battle of the Bands last year. However, she says on many occasions she has felt ‘brushed over’ by the heavily male indie rock industry, and as president, this was something she never wanted her girls to feel in Campus Bands.

All three girls described Brown as inspiration, encouraging them to get up on stage and lead their bands with confidence. A lack of confidence was a recurring concern amongst these girls, with second year student Daisy, aka Roxy Revival’s lead singer, saying that she sometimes feels as if she doesn’t know enough or that it’s a bit of a ‘boys club’ from time to time. However, Francesca has created a strong female community in the society, and her confident presence has been invaluable in deterring this ‘boys club’ attitude. “She’ll go up and sing and invite people up to do harmonies and she just has so much fun with it and that is just so inspiring.”

This support network has provided these talented women with countless opportunities to rock out in Exeter. Jasmine, leading lady of Sid Plus One, described in detail the confidence and catharsis music provides her, and that, alongside her realisation that she CAN do it has really changed her life. Sid Plus One was formed last year after their debut acoustic gig in The Firehouse. Jasmine described herself as not “inherently confident” but when she gets up on stage she feels as if she turns into a different person and hopes Sid Plus One can inspire other young girls to do the same.

Sienna, of the band White Rose, was the only first year student interviewed and provided valuable insight into starting a female led band. She said that she takes inspiration from artists like Lana Del Rey and Billie Eilish, being particularly inspired by the fact that Eilish started out so young. She loves the way both artists are as creative as they want to be, and that if ‘people don’t like it then they don’t like it.’ White Rose is a fairly new band and yet their original song bank is only growing! Performing an original at the Battle of the Bands and recording in May, they really are a band to watch out for.

Finally, I’ve got to come back to the winners of the Battle of the Bands, Roxy Revival, with their unique name inspired by The Angel Pub’s resident dog, are a complete and utter inspiration for the female indie rock scene. Daisy, with her confident attitude and jazz/grunge inspirations is also a member of another female led band under the name of ‘Beltane Dew.’ As a bassist and lead singer, she really does provide a glimpse into the bright future of the female indie rock scene in Exeter. She even tried to convince me to dust off my guitar and come to a jam session!

So, what advice would they give to anyone wanting to start a female led or female band?

Sienna: Join Campus bands and don’t hold yourself back because you don’t think you are good enough! As a first-year student, Sienna said that you just have to go for it and learn on the job and not let the anxiety stop you from getting up there.

Jasmine: Think about what YOU want to sing! All my band mates are males and you do have to stick up for yourself, but it’s very important to know that you are just as valued. To put yourself out there is so hard, you have to push yourself outside of those limits that you think are there for you. You can’t underestimate yourself, why not just do it?

Daisy: It doesn’t matter if you’re in a band or if you are too worried; get up, just play, and show interest. I never thought I would be in two bands when I was younger, I would be so excited if little me could see me now. Sometimes you just have to put yourself out of your comfort zone when it comes to the whole music world in general. Talk to people and put yourself out there, make those initial steps, start asking people if they want to jam or write a song together.

Francesca: Just because you’re in a heavily male environment – like you will never see a female sound engineer, and you will probably be in a band with all guys – don’t let that fool you! Some of the biggest bands in the world are female led, you have to be true to yourself and just ‘take no shit.’

These bands are really bashing down the barriers of Exeter’s indie rock scene and are providing countless audience members with inspiration and advice on how to get out there and scream your heart out, and I for one will be listening.