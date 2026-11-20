This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’re all familiar with the make-up must haves. They’re the brands that reappear again and again on your feed, pushing a continuous stream of new products and gadgets. Influencers churn out review after review, urging you to tap your card for yet another trying to convince you to tap your card and purchase yet another cream blush or super extra ultra lengthening mascara.

Yet, plastering products with fun packaging and marketing them as the next best thing doesn’t change the fact that many of these brands still test on animals. Today, I’m stripping away the rose-tinted glaze to reveal which beloved brands aren’t as ethically polished as they might seem…

L’Oreal – and in turn: Maybelline, Lancome, Garnier, It Cosmetics and more.

L’Oreal is NOT included in the PETA’s (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) ‘Cruelty-Free’ list. First, let’s give a bit of background on PETA, as they are a big player in this field. PETA is one of the major animal liberation organisations in the world. The organisation works with companies to phase out animal testing though extensive research and changes to policy. In regard to L’Oreal and its many owned companies, its public statement claims that they do not test on animals, however PETA recognises that China, one of L’Oreal’s largest markets, still requires mandatory animal testing for cosmetics before they can be sold. L’Oreal’s ethical claim may ring true for their own labs, but the company does not rule out or deny the possibility that the Chinese government carries out animal tests on its products on its behalf.

Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret has not signed PETA’s agreement that assures the brand is cruelty free, so evidently, they have something to hide. The company is very vague about where they source and manufacture their products: some are sourced from the US, but most are sourced and manufactured from China, Vietnam and Indonesia. All of these countries accept animal testing to some degree, whether that be a mandatory requirement for cosmetic testing or a lack of regulation against it. So, for a brand built on a flawless image, Victoria’s Secret has a far bigger secret than it lets on.

NARS

NARS is not considered cruelty-free by both PETA and Cruelty-Free Kitty, two major organisations in the field of animal ethics. The cosmetics company stated in a BBC interview that although they recognise that “global elimination of animal testing needs to happen”, as a company selling products to countries with differing levels of regulation, they “must comply with the local laws of the markets”.

Frankly, I think that the cosmetics brands we’ve looked at so far all have the same problem: the attitude towards animal testing in China. If cosmetics companies clubbed together and fought against the unethical legislation, it would not only be beneficial for the ethical image of the brands in question, but of course for the welfare of animals that are sacrificed in the name of beauty. As I covered in my first article, New York Fashion Week went fur-free this September, a significant step against animal cruelty. If the fashion world can change, why shouldn’t the cosmetics industry?

ESTEE LAUNDER – and in turn: Clinique, MAC, Bobbi Brown, The Ordinary and more.

Similarly to the other brands I have mentioned, “if required by law”, Estee Launder and the brands it owns do test their products on animals. While the companies do not themselves commit to the practise, they operate in countries that do, and, well, you know the rest. There is an increasingly blurred line between companies that publicly claim THEY do not test on animals and the possibility that someone else is doing it for them.

This is exactly where the problem lies: brands not admitting they are unethical precisely because others test for them! But, blaming their ethical misconduct on the legislation of other countries does not diminish the unequivocable truth that their products are legitimately contributing to the harm of hundreds of thousands of innocent animals.

It seems as if most of these cosmetics companies do not themselves advocate for animal testing. Instead, the problem is with national policy. Countries, primarily China, have established laws to ensure cosmetics products are animal tested on the basis of safety before they can be marketed to the public. Additionally, some countries, including the US and Japan, have no nationwide ban on animal testing, leaving the decision largely up to the companies themselves. Campaigners are pushing for change, but as of yet the law has not caught up.

Animal testing is one of the most barbaric practises I have ever come across. It is disgusting that an innocent animal should suffer for the sake of make-up.

Brands may not test on animals in the UK, but their ethics are still tainted if they allow it in other countries. That is morally indefensible.

If you agree, does this now change where you shop?

Works Cited

Butterly, Amelia. ‘Nars Make-Up Boycotted, After Cosmetics Tested on Animals in China’. BBC News, 29 June 2017.

‘Is L’Oreal USA Cruelty-Free? | PETA’. Beauty Without Bunnies.

‘Is Victoria’s Secret (L Brands) Cruelty-Free? | PETA’. Beauty Without Bunnies.