When it comes to contraceptives, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. The right

contraceptive method for you will depend on factors such as your lifestyle, health, plans

for the future, and personal preferences. Fortunately, there are several options to choose

from, each with its advantages and considerations. However, the number of

different options can feel daunting! So, this article aims to lay out the pros and cons of six

of the most popular contraceptive methods, to help you discover what works best for you.

Please note, the information included in this article should not be taken as medical advice, and you should always contact your doctor or a medical professional before starting any new contraception. Further information can be found at https://www.nhs.uk/contraception/

Birth Control Pills

One of the most favourable contraceptive options, birth control pills, are taken daily and

come in a variety of configurations. Most work by delivering a small dose of hormones; in

some pills, this includes oestrogen and progestin, while in others just progestin is provided. These

hormones prevent ovulation.

Pros:

Highly effective when taken consistently.

Helps regulate menstrual cycles and can reduce period symptoms.

May improve acne and treat endometriosis.

Cons:

Requires a daily routine.

Some people experience side effects such as nausea, breast tenderness and mood

changes, but these often ease over time.

Can cause bloating or an increase in water weight.

Condoms

Condoms are a barrier method of contraception, allowing the added benefit of protecting

against sexually transmitted infections (STIs), making them a popular option for many

women.

Pros:

Readily available without a prescription.

Side effects are minimal.

Protects against STIs.

Condoms are 98% effective when used correctly.

Cons:

Need to be used correctly every time.

Condoms do contain latex, so if you or your partner have an allergy, please look at

alternatives like polyurethane or polyisoprene condoms.

Intrauterine Device (IUD)

IUDs are small, T-shaped devices which are inserted into the uterus. There are two main

types of IUDs: hormonal IUDs, which release a diminutive amount of progestin, and copper

IUDs, which are hormone-free.

Pros:

Long-lasting (3-12 years, depending on the type of IUD).

Low maintenance; does not require a daily routine or preservation.

Hormonal IUDs can lighten periods or even stop them entirely.

Cons:

Requires a visit to a healthcare provider for insertion and removal.

Some people experience cramping during insertion and adjustment.

Does not protect against sexually transmissible diseases (STIs).

Some people experience side effects such as headaches, skin changes and mood

changes.

Birth Control Patch

The patch is a small, sticky patch that releases hormones through the skin into the

bloodstream. It’s worn anywhere on the skin and changed weekly, giving users three weeks

of protection followed by a patch-free week for a period.

Pros:

No daily routine, just weekly.

Easy to apply and replace patch.

Can help regulate periods.

May help with acne and ease menstrual cramps.

Cons:

Some people may experience skin irritation.

Requires remembering to replace it weekly.

It can cause high blood pressure.

Vaginal Ring

The vaginal ring is a flexible ring which is self-inserted into the vagina and left for three

weeks, where it releases certain hormones that prevent pregnancies. After three weeks,

it is removed for one week to allow a period to occur, then replaced with a new one.

Pros:

It is effective and easy to use once you get the hang of it.

Less frequent maintenance is required than daily methods.

May reduce the risk of attracting cancer of the uterus (womb) and ovaries.

Cons:

Some may feel uncomfortable with the insertion process.

May cause some vaginal irritation.

It can have side effects such as nausea, weight gain, headaches, and mood changes.

Implant

The implant is a tiny, flexible rod which is inserted under the skin of the upper arm, where it

releases certain hormones which prevent pregnancy. The implant is long term

contraceptive option, lasting up to three years.

Pros:

Provides long-lasting protection.

Does not require regular maintenance once placed.

More than 99% effective.

Cons:

Requires a healthcare provider for insertion and removal.

Soreness or tenderness around the implant may occur for a few days after insertion.

Some people experience changes in menstrual bleeding or spotting.

There is no “correct” choice when it comes to contraception—only what works for you. The

best approach is to talk to a healthcare provider, who can offer specialist medical

advice and help you explore further contraceptive options. Whichever

method you choose, having a reliable and safe contraceptive that suits you can provide peace

of mind and help you enjoy intimacy with confidence!