Uploading an article about Christmas shopping in the middle of November might seem a bit early for some! However, who doesn’t love getting a head start on their Christmas shopping, especially as a way to procrastinate doing their assignments?

It can be really hard to know where to look for cute and heartwarming but affordable Christmas gifts, especially as students on a budget. If you’re stuck for gift ideas this Christmas or want to give your loved ones something special from Exeter, today’s article should fill you with inspiration for some Exeter-based businesses to check out during your Christmas shopping.

I’ve added each shop’s Instagram username so you can have a closer look at some of their bits, or better still, pop in next time you’re in the city centre.

Firkins

Hidden away on New Buildings Lane, just off of Gandy Street, is Firkins, a quirky gem selling all kinds of trinkets. Despite its small size, Firkins stocks a huge variety of jewellery, from earrings to bracelets to necklaces, as well as decorative garlands, clothes, trinket boxes, and all manner of other bits and bobs! Price-wise, Firkins is fantastic; I’ve seen earrings as low as £4! With such a wide selection of items, there is sure to be something for any budget and any recipient!

In the summer I bought a lovely sun-shaped stained glass suncatcher, which now hangs proudly in my bedroom window, and I’m definitely going to look for something similar in Firkins for my mum for Christmas this year.

Address: New Buildings Lane, Gandy Street, Exeter, EX4 3LS

Instagram: @Firkins_Jewellery

Maker mart

Just around the corner from Firkins is Maker Mart, a vibrant, artistic shop selling handcrafted, quirky gifts and trinkets in the heart of Gandy Street. This is a space where lots of different independent artists, jewellers, and other creatives sell their pieces, so you can look at a whole range of different handmade goodies while supporting local small businesses at the same time!

Some of my personal favourites are the album cover-style earrings, which would be great to give to a music lover this Christmas. They also sell super cute beaded necklaces, earrings, and bracelets, which spell out messages like ‘love you’ and ‘bestie’ using dots and dashes made out of beads.

Maker Mart is definitely one to check out for crafty, unique gifts this Christmas.

Address: 11a Gandy Street, Exeter, EX4 3LS

Instagram: @MakerMart_Exeter

Hyde and seek

Following Gandy Street around towards the Royal Albert Memorial Museum will bring you to Hyde and Seek, a cavernous wonderland of gifts, toys, and prints. Filling the centre of the room are tables of assorted knick-knacks, ranging from decorative ceramic fish to felted foxes, to to artistic, hipster books, reminiscent of those sold in Urban Outfitters. The window displays are also filled to the brim with various mugs, bowls, coasters, and plates, so there is bound to be the right gift just waiting on the shelves!

They also sell lots of novelty things for children, such as socks, temporary tattoos, and wooden toys, which are great for young siblings, cousins, nephews, or nieces. Their range of both heartwarming and humorous cards is also spectacular, and despite their slightly higher price point, they make for fabulous accompaniments to your Christmas gifts.

Address: 1 Paul Street, Exeter, EX4 3TT

Instagram: @HydeSeekExeter

Toot Garook

Right next door to Hyde and Seek is Toot Garook, a homely, cosy gift shop. As a Jellycat fanatic, Toot Garook is one of my favourite shops in Exeter because of their vast collection of Jellycats including the giant bunnies and an impressive selection of seasonal amuseables such as Christmas wreaths, mince pies, and sparkly stars.

Jellycats are great for gifts for friends or family members because there is such a huge range of funny characters and fluffy friends, each making adorable cuddly companions for that special someone. For a slightly more budget-friendly option, Toot Garook also sells a whole load of other gift-worthy items. Notably, they have a lovely selection of natural soaps and wax melts, which all smell divine, plus things like scarves, bags, and vases, which would all be equally nice to give as gifts.

Address: 19 Queen Street, Exeter, EX4 3SH

Instagram: @TootGarookExeter

Helen of Troy

Further away from the city centre on Fore Street is Helen of Troy, one of the prettiest shops in Exeter. With a bright pink storefront adorned with glittering disco balls and jazzy art prints, Helen of Troy’s exterior facade is more than enough to entice keen Christmas shoppers.

Selling a range of trinkets, art prints, and homeware goods, Helen of Troy has the perfect gift for any recipient, just waiting to be purchased. No doubt influenced by the popularity of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour this summer, you can purchase Taylor-inspired friendship bracelets, a great gift idea for the Swiftie in your life.

Alternatively, Helen of Troy also sells beautiful handmade scrunchies, quirky croissant-shaped candles, and a huge range of artistic mugs and other pottery, which all make for thoughtful presents. Even better, you can also purchase fresh coffees in the shop, perfect for a mid-shopping pick-me-up to prepare you for the mountainous climb back up Fore Street into the High Street. There truly is something for everyone in this treasure trove of a shop, and it’s well worth the trek down Fore Street to pay Helen of Troy a visit!

Address: 141 Fore Street, Exeter, EX4 3AN

Instagram: @HelenOfTroyBoutique

It’s great to shop local and support independent businesses, so I would urge anyone reading this to check out Exeter’s independent shops during their Christmas shopping because there truly are some wonderful gifts awaiting!