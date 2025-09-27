Documenting travels: making memories last forever

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The end of travelling is always bittersweet, with much to miss but many unforgettable memories. To ensure memories last forever, I have created a list of all my favourite ways to document my travels.

Digital Camera

Digital cameras have made an epic comeback in the past couple of years, and with good reason. They capture the cutest photos with a timeless aesthetic. An extra detail I love about mine is that each photo has the date at the bottom, meaning when I look back, or am making photo albums I can remember exactly when each one was taken.

Vlogging

My sister and I found an old video camera of my grandads that we use to take videos of scenery, and capture our thoughts and feelings at certain points in our trip. My sister then edits it all together into a little vlog we will have forever. My favourite part is our drunk vlogs which are hilarious to watch back. In our vlogs there are numerous occasions where I get where we are wrong or poorly attempt to speak the country’s language. Although editing does take some time, you are left with a time capsule of our trip and you.

Diary

A classic way to document is through a daily diary recounting the days itinerary, funny stories and thoughts on what had happened- my sister loves this one. There were times when she would be days behind and had to spend ages writing lots, but this gave her something to do during my nap time. This method gives you a full recount and includes details you might forgot with just photos or souvenirs but is quite time consuming.

Magnets

This method is a personal favourite, and I have amassed quite the collection of them. The first thing I do when I get to a new place is look for the perfect magnet. There is a balance of waiting for the right one but not running out of time. I always look for a magnet that says the city name and has all the main highlights of the place.

Postcards

There are two types of postcards I love to collect: cute and tacky. The cute ones I use to decorate my room, making a collage of all the places I have been. The tacky ones I love to send to friends when I’m home; one of my favourites said ‘Kisses from Brugge’ with a random puppy and kitten in front of rive Reie.

Instagram Account

All of the above are useful ways to remember your travels, but sometimes you also want to share them. Rather than having to send pictures and recount the same story to multiple different people, you can use an Instagram account. My sister and I created one for our trips, we are currently on our second one as our first got banned for copyright from a karaoke video. We loved that our friends could follow along our journey and see what we were up to as we did it.

Hopefully, some of these ways appeal to you and before you know it you may have your own collection of magnets or postcards and will never forget your travels.