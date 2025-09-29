Digital ID Cards: An opportunity, or a Threat?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Friday, Keir Starmer announced a new digital ID scheme, which he calls ‘an enormous opportunity’ for the UK. However, this plan has already sparked harsh debate, and opinions are proving to be polarised, with already 1.6 million people signing a petition against its roll out.

In the UK, it is mandatory for people to prove their right to live and work in the country, and currently this is done so by having a national insurance number. However, in a changing digital landscape, the prime minister argues a number isn’t enough, especially as it is not linked to photographic ID, so comes with a heightened risk of fraud. Therefore, his government plans to move towards a digital ID system by 2029, before the end of parliament.

These digital ID cards will be compulsory, free, and stored on a smartphone app, similar to the NHS app, or a digital bank card. The information it stores will include the holders name, residency status, date of birth, nationality, and a photo. Whilst it is compulsory, you don’t need to carry it on you, only show it when applying for a job. This means that if you are not a working individual, such as a pensioner, there is no need to have one. The government says this new introduction will eventually be integrated with other government services, to reduce fraud and simplify application processes. For example, it will make applying for welfare, driving licenses and childcare easier.

The announcement comes after increasing pressure on Starmer to address concerns over migration, and he claims this ‘Brit Card’ will provide the authoritative proof necessary in today’s political climate. During Friday’s conference he emphasised that it is mandatory for the right to work and ‘it is as simple as that’. He said it is about ‘taking control of our future’ and ‘not shying away from it’, something he suggested the labour party may have fallen victim to in the past.

This isn’t the first time ID cards have been introduced. During world war 2, ID cards were compulsory, and then Tony Blair’s labour government also legislated a voluntary version. However, both were scrapped due to cost criticisms and fear of intrusion. Other countries, ranging from Denmark, to Singapore, to Australia, already use digital ID cards, with Estonia introducing it back in 2002, so it isn’t a new concept. Starmer plans on ‘taking the best aspects’ from each unique design in order to best maximise the ‘Brit Cards’ potential.

However, there is already strong criticism coming in from all areas of parliament, as well as the public. Civil liberties groups raise concern over privacy, data security, and how intrusive this system could be. Big Brother Watch, a civil liberties group, have argued this could lead to a ‘domestic mass surveillance infrastructure’, and more than a million people have already signed against the new proposal. Additionally, many fear the threat of cyber-attacks, and what this would mean for their sensitive information. Although Starmer has reassured the public that it will be inclusive, there are questions about what this means for individuals who don’t own a smartphone.

Likewise, there are many supporters of this plan, keen to reduce the threat of identity fraud, speed up job applications, and make everyday admin simpler with this more efficient system.

As a new plan, there is still so much to uncover of what this new digital ID card would actually look like, and how it will be implemented is still yet to be confirmed. Whether the ‘Brit Card’ becomes a tool for convenience or a symbol of state overreach will depend on how securely and fairly it is rolled out. For now, the debate is only just beginning