Did any monarchs truly love each other?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m a very nosy person and a history lover, so I’ve always been curious about whether kings and queens from medieval times truly loved each other. Back then, it was normal to marry whoever you were told to or whoever would secure the best alliance for your country. But did any of these strategic marriages actually turn into love matches? In Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, we see George III and Charlotte fall in love but is that just fiction, or did other monarchs also experience real love?

These marriage alliances were always going to be complicated, as they were essential for strengthening the monarchy. For example, Henry VII of England married Elizabeth of York in 1486. While some argue that they genuinely loved each other, the reality is that their marriage was arranged to unite the Houses of Lancaster and York. Henry had even killed Elizabeth’s uncle who was allegedly her lover at the Battle of Bosworth. Despite this, there are reasons to believe that they grew to love each other over time. It might not represent love as we see it today, but considering that kings at the time could behead their wives, the standard was definitely low. Their relationship is often described as loving because Henry VII took no mistresses during their marriage, and they were known to support each other during the death of their son and various threats to his throne. For the medieval period, it’s possible that Henry VII and Elizabeth of York did truly love each other.

Another politically motivated marriage was between Edward I of England and Eleanor of Castile. She came from an impressive lineage and was a strong choice for the English king. Back then, it was crucial for monarchs to marry someone who could bring the most benefit to the country, and an alliance with Castile would have been incredibly valuable. However, signs suggest that Edward and Eleanor did love each other. She accompanied him on many of his tours through Scotland, France, Italy, and even to the Holy Land. She was said to be just as ruthless as he was, which probably made them quite compatible. Edward never took a mistress during their 36 years of marriage, and there’s even a famous story that Eleanor risked her life for him by sucking poison from a stab wound he received though it probably wasn’t actually poison, since she survived. Still, the loyalty they showed one another suggests that their relationship went beyond politics, and perhaps, they were truly in love.

Finally, we have to talk about the love shared by George III and Queen Charlotte, especially given its portrayal in the Bridgerton spin-off. The show depicts them as deeply in love, and it’s easy to believe after all, as they had fifteen children, and Charlotte stood by George through his struggles with mental illness. But how much of that is actually true? Historical records suggest that they were, in fact, very devoted to each other. They shared many interests and often attended concerts together. Despite not meeting before their marriage and coming from different countries, they made their relationship work and seemed to grow in love over the 57 years they were married.

It must be said that it was quite rare for monarchs to marry for love, but sometimes affection developed over time. In medieval times, the queen played an essential role in both politics and the king’s daily life. This mutual reliance often brought them closer, allowing love and respect to grow between them.