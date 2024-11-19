Christmas and climate change: Tips to travel sustainably this winter

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With COP29 in full swing, anxieties around climate change are making the news headlines once again. So here are a few top tips that you can do to reduce your carbon footprint when travelling this winter.

1. Use public transport

Public transport reduces the number of cars on the road and therefore reduces the amount of carbon emissions released into the atmosphere. When possible, using public transport is a great alternative to driving as it is often inexpensive and good for the environment.

Travelling by train

According to National Rail, travelling by train reduces carbon emissions by up to two thirds, as less carbon dioxide is used, and trains require less energy to run. Travelling via train also reduces the noise pollution that cars and planes would make, creating a more peaceful journey for everyone involved. Although train travel can be expensive and time consuming there are some ways to combat this. Investing in a railcard is essential; a railcard will reduce train fares by up to 30%. When you purchase your railcard through trainline there is a 15% student discount – taking a £30 railcard down to £25.50! Trains can be time consuming and often unreliable but taking the train can be fantastic way to slow down and take in the world around us – especially after a stressful first term at university!

Travelling by bus

Travelling by bus can reduce carbon emissions by up to 47%, with less drivers out and about on the roads. Taking advantage of local bus services when home for the winter can be a fantastic way to explore new places, the £2 bus fare cap – going up to £3 in the new year – is a brilliant way to explore on a budget. If you’re planning on travelling further afield, National Express buses offer journeys all around the country. National express buses are often cheaper than trains and offer a 15% student discount through UNidays!

2. Car sharing

If you know people with a car at Uni or are a car owner yourself, consider looking into sharing lifts with others heading in the same direction! Society group chats and Overheard at the University of Exeter on Facebook are fantastic places to look for /advertise a car share. This is also a good way to save money if petrol is split and to reduce your carbon footprint. Remember to stay safe if doing this and always let someone you trust know where you are!

3. Leave a clean trail

No matter what mode of transport you take this winter (or if you’re staying put!) always remember to leave a clean trail behind you. Remember to throw your rubbish away and recycle where possible, avoiding single use plastics!