Cheap Day Trips from Exeter for Those Sticking Around During Reading Week!

Are you sticking around Exeter for Reading Week, but want a change from your normal weekly routine? Or even just looking for inspiration to get out of Exeter over the weekends? You’re in luck, as Devon has several cute & inexpensive day trips to help students to get away, either solo or with friends!

1. The Teignmouth to Dawlish Railway Walk

This picturesque walk is so cheap and a definite must do for anyone with a free day. Simply buy an open return to Teignmouth for £6.40 (£4.25 with a railcard!) and head off to enjoy the beach & views of nature. (Pro tip: sit on the left-hand side of the train if you want the stunning sea views on the way out). Once you arrive in Teignmouth, wander through the town and browse the adorable seaside shops and tiny art galleries (the Laura Wall art studio is a favourite for Teignmouth designs and trinkets). The walk begins by the seafront and follows the Penzance-Paddington Railway line across the coast, making the view an amalgamation of maroon cliffs, rolling waves and the occasional Great Western train trundling by for the perfect aesthetic beach shot.

The walk takes an hour and fifteen minutes or an hour and thirty minutes depending on your pace. Once in Dawlish, you can grab a coffee, watch the sunset, sit on the beach, and do whatever you’d like until you fancy catching the train back to Exeter. If you’re in need of some fresh air and a view of somewhere that isn’t to the Exeter Quay, this walk is perfect for you.

2. Bristol

For a slightly more costly getaway, the city of Bristol is only an hour away! If shopping is your stress release, you’ll love Cabot Circus Shopping Centre & the huge Primark. Bristol also has a lot of adorable tinier markets, like the famous St. Nicholas Markets open from 9:30-5pm, Monday-Saturday. If you want impressive landscapes, take a hike to see the iconic Clifton Suspension Bridge. And if the Exeter Cathedral lawn isn’t working for you anymore, why not try the Bristol Cathedral lawn? The possibilities are endless.

3. Sunset with Krispies at Exmouth Beach

Watching the sunset on Exmouth beach is so wholesome and a definite favourite evening for me. Are you truly an Exeter student if you don’t utilise the benefit of being able to experience sunsets in the West? Hop on a £6 train to Exmouth, grab a Krispies fish and chips (arguably the best ever) and watch the sun set over the waves. Is there anything better than seeing the sky glow amber and pink whilst you laugh at people struggling to windsurf with warm chips and curry sauce in hand?

4. Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary

For a more unique and entertaining escape from reality, Sidmouth’s Donkey Sanctuary is an iconic way to spend a day. You can get to the Sanctuary by driving or by bus, as the 9A bus goes direct to it. The Donkey Sanctuary is free and requires no pre-booking to visit, which makes the sanctuary an amazing spontaneous getaway for Reading Week or even just a random weekend!

5. Plymouth Aquarium

If donkeys aren’t your vibe for a day out, how about fish? At only an hour’s train ride away, Plymouth is home to the largest National Marine Aquarium in the UK. As if that isn’t exciting enough, tickets to the aquarium come with a complimentary annual pass so you can revisit free of charge as many times as you want for the next year! After you’ve finished finding Nemo, you can grab a drink by the Plymouth harbour and explore the little city hub before hopping on your train back home!

6. Topsham

If small and quaint villages are your kryptonite, Topsham is for you. The real Topsham, not just the Topsham Brewery by the Exeter Quay. For less than £5 you can spend the day exploring the cutest little town of Topsham. A five-minute walk from the station you’ll find adorable independent shops and bakeries down the High Street. If you’re in need for some aesthetic pieces to help spice up your Uni room, Topsham is the place, with affordable charity & plant shops scattered around (if you’re interested in a plant shopping and coffee stop fusion, I highly recommend Circle). After you’ve adopted enough plant babies to start your own terrarium, head to the Topsham Quay for a view of the boats and the ferries, and maybe grab a drink at The Lighter Inn.