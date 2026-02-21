Built to Obey: AI Girlfriends and Digital Control

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What if the most popular version of “the perfect woman” in 2026 isn’t human?

She’s digital. Customisable. Always available. She never argues. Never rejects. Never sets boundaries. She doesn’t get tired. She doesn’t have bad days. She doesn’t ask you to unpack your emotional baggage; she just validates it. You can tweak her personality. Adjust her tone. Reset her if she gets “too much.” She exists in your pocket, on demand, designed entirely around your preferences.

AI girlfriends are trending. Marketed as a solution to loneliness, a safe space for connection, a glimpse into the future of intimacy. But beneath the glossy branding is something much older than artificial intelligence.

Because when the ideal partner is one you can program to obey, misogyny hasn’t disappeared. It’s just gone digital — now with a subscription fee.

Old Power Dynamics, New Software

It might sound dramatic to connect chatbots to misogyny. After all, they’re “just apps,” right?

But technology doesn’t exist in a vacuum. AI systems are trained on vast amounts of data scraped from the internet, and the internet is not exactly a gender-equal utopia. When developers create digital girlfriends who are endlessly agreeable, emotionally available, and sexually responsive, they aren’t inventing a fantasy from scratch.

They’re refining one that already exists.

AI doesn’t just reflect cultural norms, it scales them.

At the heart of the AI girlfriend trend is control. These platforms don’t just offer companionship; they offer customisation. You can modify her personality — more affectionate, less argumentative, flirtier, more dependent. If the conversation doesn’t unfold as you’d like, you reset it. If she develops traits you dislike, you adjust them. Real relationships don’t come with an edit button. And that’s the point.

AI girlfriends remove the most difficult parts of intimacy — compromise, boundaries, accountability. They simulate a connection without requiring mutual respect. The dynamic is intentionally one-sided: one person with agency, one programme built to serve it. If the most profitable version of a female-coded AI is one that never disagrees, never withholds affection, and never asserts autonomy, that tells us something. It reinforces the idea that ideal femininity equals compliance — frictionless enough to feel empowering, controlled enough to never challenge the user.

The technology feels futuristic, the power dynamic doesn’t.

And when that dynamic is repeated, normalised, and monetised, it doesn’t stay within an app, it influences expectations.

AI Learns From a Biased World

None of this is accidental. Artificial intelligence systems are trained on massive datasets pulled from the internet — and the internet is saturated with gender stereotypes, hypersexualised portrayals, and the expectation that women perform emotional labour without complaint.

AI doesn’t question those patterns.

It absorbs them.

We’ve seen this before. When Amazon built an AI hiring tool, it quietly downgraded resumes that included the word “women’s.” The system learned from historical hiring data that favoured men and replicated the bias. It wasn’t explicitly programmed to discriminate.

It just optimised what it was given.

The same principle applies to AI girlfriends. If the data contains narrow, male-centred fantasies of femininity, that’s what gets reproduced — polished, packaged, and downloaded.

When Control Turns Into Violation

If AI girlfriends simulate ownership, deepfakes enable it.

AI-generated deepfake technology is increasingly used to create non-consensual explicit images and videos — and most victims are women. Celebrities like Taylor Swift have been targeted, but so have students, journalists, and everyday women. The logic is disturbingly consistent.

If you can’t control a woman in real life, technology now offers the illusion that you can control her digitally. Her face can be placed onto a body without her consent. Her likeness can be edited, sexualised, and circulated. It’s customisation taken to its most violent extreme. And suddenly, the pathway becomes clear: AI girlfriends normalise the fantasy of compliance. Deepfakes operationalise the fantasy of access.

Different tools, same entitlement.

Same misogyny — different font.