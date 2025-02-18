Budget-friendly European city breaks for students!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter.

Travelling as a student doesn’t have to be expensive! Europe is full of incredible destinations that are safe, affordable and perfect for students! Plus, with budget airlines like Ryanair, easyJet, and Wizz Air, you can snag return flights from the UK for under £50 if you book smart! Whether you’re looking for culture, adventure or just a cheap getaway, here are some of the best cities to visit on a budget!

1. Budapest, Hungry

Flights from: London, Manchester, Edinburgh (around £30-£50 return)

Why go: Budapest is a dream for budget travellers, with cheap hostels, stunning thermal baths, and lively ruin bars. A full meal can cost under £5, and public transport is super affordable.

2. Kraków, Poland

Flights from: London, Birmingham, Bristol (around £20-£40 return)

Why go: One of Europe’s best-value cities, Kraków offers beautiful historic sites, cheap student-friendly hostels, and delicious pierogi for just a few pounds. Free walking tours make sightseeing even more affordable!

3. Porto, Portugal

Flights from: London, Bristol, Liverpool (around £30-£50 return)

Why go: Porto is a cheaper alternative to Lisbon but just as beautiful. Enjoy budget-friendly wine tastings, pastel-coloured streets, and free riverside walks without spending a fortune.

4. Prague, Czech Republic

Flights from: London, Manchester, Leeds (around £30-£45 return)

Why go: With its fairytale Old Town, affordable pints (often under £2!), and cheap yet charming hostels, Prague is perfect for students looking for history, nightlife, and budget-friendly fun.

5. Valencia, Spain

Flights from: London, Bristol, East Midlands (around £25-£45 return)

Why go: Cheaper than Barcelona but just as vibrant, Valencia offers gorgeous beaches, fantastic food, and plenty of student discounts on attractions. Paella here is authentic and affordable!

Tips to remember when booking a budget getaway

Book flights early: the cheapest fares sell out fast! Use apps like Skyscanner or Google Flights to find the best deals.

Stay in Hostels: Many costs as little as £10 per night!

Use Public transport: Walk when you can or grab budget-friendly day passes for metros and trams.

Take advantage of student discounts: many museums, transport systems, and attractions offer student rates, so bring your student ID!

These destinations prove that travel doesn’t have to be expensive. So, where’s your next adventure?!