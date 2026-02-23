This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bring back tea parties with friends.

I love catching up with a friend over a cup of coffee at my favourite coffee shop, but sometimes its nice to shake it up a bit.

Social tea drinking rituals are observed in many cultures worldwide, both throughout history and right up until the present day. Despite there being, a long history of social consumption of tea in China, the first ever tea party wad hosted in England. In 1662, Catherine of Braganza, the wife of King Charles II, hosted the first recorded tea party. Her love of tea soon spread to her royal court and beyond.

Since, afternoon tea has become an important part of English culture, especially during the Georgian and Victorian eras. They were catered towards women and were integral to their social status. Hosting a tea party was a great honour and allowed women to impress their distinguished guests with their fashionable gowns, fine China and their excellent etiquette. Even now, an afternoon tea is such a wonderful treat. Who wouldn’t love tea, finger sandwiches, cakes and pastries.

I love that throughout history the tea party has been a way to connect with others and I feel that this sentiment still stands today. I do think so many meaningful connections can be built from asking someone out for a coffee or a cup of tea.

A tea party doesn’t have to be flashy. All you truly need is a mug, a tea bag, some hot water, some milk and a friend.

But if you love hosting, a tea party is the perfect opportunity to get creative, put your favourite decorations up and get some amazing Instagram pics.

Here is my guide to hosting the perfect tea party:

First send out the invites:

If you are feeling extra, you could even send out invites. Canva has some beautiful invites that you can send to your friends electronically. I love this idea, as it makes the meet up feel extra special.

Let’s talk decorations. Think:

Paper chains

Candles

Tablecloth

Pretty bowls

Tie bows everywhere

Personalised name cards tied with ribbon

Pretty napkins

Fairy lights

Fresh flower centre piece

You could use this as an opportunity to bring your Pinterest dreams to life. The beauty of tea parties is you can be as creative or as laid back as you want. As the weather gets better, you could even host your tea party outside for full on spring vibes.

Now for the fun part, tea and sweet treats:

What you need:

A selection of teas

From English breakfast to peppermint tea

Soft drinks or juices

For any friends who are not a big fan of tea

A sweet treat

You could bake your own or could grab something yummy from the shops.

Now all that is left to do is lay out all your goodies on plates, get out your favourite mugs and wait for your friends to arrive.

Happy tea party hosting!