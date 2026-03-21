Boost Bowls

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am fully on board with the “everything in a bowl” trend right now.

If your FYP is anything like mine, filled with foodie vlogs, recipes and delicious food, you have probably noticed the bowl trend too. Bowls are everywhere right now and honestly it makes perfect sense.

There’s something so great about building a meal in a bowl. Its flexible and effortless but still looks aesthetic. What I love about it is you can throw whatever ingredients you have in the fridge and end up with a delicious meal.

There’s no strict recipe but when I think of my ideal bowl, I think of balance. A bowl needs a solid carb, plenty of veggies and a good source of protein to tie it all together.

How to build a delicious bowl

Start with a base

To keep the bowl filling and satisfying, start with carbs like rice, quinoa, pasta, couscous, or potatoes.

Think veggies

For warm options you could roast vegetables such as sweet potato, peppers, courgette, tomato, onion. For a fresh taste you could try cucumber, tomatoes, mixed salad or shredded carrots. The more colour in you bowl, the better!

Add your protein

There are so many options here such as grilled chicken, tofu, chickpeas, eggs, halloumi or ground beef.

Top with healthy fats

Avocado, nuts, seeds or a drizzle of olive oil can help to tie it all together.

Flavour to finish

Salad dressing, sauces, hummus, pesto, tzatziki, hot sauce, balsamic glaze, or even just some lemon juice.

Bowl inspo

Are you sold on bowls but not sure where to start? Bowl options are endless!

You could start by taking inspo from your favourite meals and just turning them into bowls or you could give one of my favourites a go.

Burger Bowl

Think crispy potatoes, mixed salad as the base, topped with Mediterranean veggies, feta and mince (or a veggie alternative). The ultimate comfort bowl.

Taco Bowl

Start with rice, add grilled chicken, black beans, sweetcorn, salsa, avocado and maybe a dollop of sour cream (or yoghurt).

Mediterranean Bowl

Start with quinoa or couscous as the base, then top with grilled chicken, peppers, cucumber, tomatoes, mixed salad, olives and hummus. Finished with a drizzle of olive oil and lemon juice.

“Fridge clear out” Bowl

Leftover veggies, some chickpeas, topped with whatever sauce you have on hand, throw it all together and you are finished with a delicious bowl.

Bowls aren’t just a trend. Bowls are here to stay!