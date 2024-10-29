Bonfire night: Events around Exeter and how to keep safe

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Halloween celebrations are well under way, Bonfire night creeps forward. Remembering to stay safe this Bonfire night is crucial, so before attending any firework event it is important to make yourself aware of how to deal with fireworks safely. When safe, let the festivities begin! Below are some of Exeter’s best spots to see fireworks this Bonfire night.

Staying safe whilst attending a firework display

When not handled correctly fireworks can be dangerous. Attending a firework event is safer than trying to create a display yourself. Here are some top tips from Devon and Somersets fire and rescue service on how to stay safe this bonfire night:

Stand well back from the firework display.

Don’t go near a firework has been lit – even if it has not gone off, it could still explode.

Always supervise children around fireworks.

Keep pets indoors

Don’t set off fireworks after 11pm

For more information from Devon and Somerset’s fire and rescue service, visit their website here: https://www.dsfire.gov.uk/safety/home/fireworks

1. Westpoint Exeter

With Fireworks, funfair rides, and food & drink stalls, Exeter’s Westpoint Arena puts on a firework extravaganza to remember. On Saturday the 2nd of November, gates open at 5.30pm with the event starting at 7.30pm, allowing you lots of time to explore the arena’s grounds. Tickets are not available on the door so make sure to purchase one in advance. Although there are no student discounts, the prices are reasonable with tickets including travel (buses to and from the city centre) and parking spaces.

2. Stuart line cruises – Exmouth

For a different point of view, Stuart Line Cruises allow you to take a trip on their boats and watch a fantastic firework display from the mouth of the River Exe. On Friday the 1st of November, the trip starts and 7pm and lasts, approximately, 1 hour and 30 minutes. With pasties and hot drinks available for pre-order, it is the perfect way to watch a firework display whilst staying cosy. Alternatively, you can try and catch a glimpse of the fireworks from Exmouth’s shoreline, free of charge. Getting to Exmouth is simple, catch a train from one of Exeter’s train stations or share a ride with friends.

3. Topsham rugby club

Similar to Westpoint, Topsham rugby club also hosts a fantastic firework display. On Saturday the 2nd of November, gates open at 5pm and the fireworks begin at 7.30pm. The event will also host local food stalls, glow stick stations and bars to ensure a good night for everyone. Make sure to purchase a ticket in advance, taking advantage of the early purchase saving. Catch the number 57 bus to Topsham or take the train to make your way to this event.