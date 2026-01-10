Blush Is So Back

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It seems that everyone is wearing blush again, influencers and beauty artists are incorporating it into their makeup routines. With makeup brands pushing to market blush again, in an industry where blush is becoming the new way to create a more natural makeup look. The aim is to mimic your natural flush of your cheeks, to make it seem like you have no product on at all.

The Blush Trend

Blush used to be a product that received little to no attention during an era when it was all about dramatic contouring, bronzer, and highlight. The aim was to sculpt and define the word ‘natural’, which was not a part of the industry’s vocabulary at the time. During this era, blush seemed to have no place, but fast forward to today, the focus is on creating a soft, gentle look that seems almost effortless.

An added bonus to blush? If you place just right on your face, it can actually sculpt your face in a more subtle way, so no more harsh sculpting from contour is needed. Not only can it give you a natural face lift, it can brighten your skin and make you glow ever so beautifully.

Makeup trends such as “dewy makeup” have played a big role in bringing blush back into the industry, and many red carpet looks featuring this flush on the cheeks. This product can also be used as eyeshadow or on your lips for a natural effect.

Different Types of Blushes – powder, cream, liquid and tinted

Before purchasing blush, it’s important to known the differences between them:

Powder Blush – A classic that many brands originally created in their blush lines, the powder is many peoples go to. This works well for matte makeup looks.

Cream Blush – This gives a glowy, natural look, that blends perfectly with the skin.

Liquid Blush – Often are more pigmented that other forms of blush and great for having a little bit more colour on your skin.

Tinted Blush – Long-lasting and stains into the skin, creating the ideal blush look.

Finding the Right Blush

Selecting the right blush for you can vary depending on your skin tone:

Fair Skin – light pinks and peaches.

Medium Skin – warm pink and rosey shades.

Deep Skin – red and berry tones.

The Best Blushes on the Market

With so many different blushes and brands to choose from it can feel quite overwhelming, so here are just a few that I believe are the best of the best:

Elf Putty Blush – Cream Blush

Huda Beauty Blush Filter – Liquid Blush

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Powder Blush – Powder Blush

LA Girl Just Blushing- Powder Blush

Blush really is that girl, it gives a radiant glow and can be used for more than just added colour to your cheeks. This product has come a long from its only powder form, and it only seems to be increasing in its diverse range. Have fun experimenting with your blush, you will be surprised how it can change your makeup game !

XOXO,

Idman