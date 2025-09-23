Best Places to get Coffee and Study on Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I pride myself on being a coffee expert, and I’ve tried a lot of the cafés on campus. After two

years at Exeter, I think I can confidently name the top five best places to go when you’re

desperate for a coffee or looking for somewhere to study. I have to admit, I’m Starbucks’

biggest fan but on a student budget, it’s not always an option. So here are my top five places

to grab a coffee on campus.

1. La Touche

My top choice is La Touche. It used to be the closest café to my accommodation back in first

year, so it was the perfect place to visit if I was feeling lazy. La Touche is known for its

amazing food and drink options. It’s also a large space, so it’s rare not to find a seat during

the day. The coffee is reasonably priced, which has sometimes tempted me into buying two

in one day. La Touche is also ideal for group projects, with large tables and a central location

that is easy to find. Overall, I’d recommend La Touche as a solid study spot and a great

place for a banging coffee.

2. Innovation Café

My next recommendation has to be the Innovation Café. Although it’s one of the furthest

cafés to get to, it’s always worth the trip. Tucked behind Harrison, it’s often very quiet. The

coffee is great, and it’s full of computer science students perfect if you’re looking for a tech

husband! Innovation is also great for group projects thanks to its big tables and wide range

of food options. If you’re after a quieter place to work, this is the spot.

3. Reed Hall

For some ambiance, Reed Hall is a lovely place to study and grab a coffee. Hidden among

the trees, Reed Hall might not be widely known for having a café, but nestled among the

conference rooms is a charming little coffee shop. There are a few tables inside, as well as a

small outdoor seating area that’s perfect in warm weather. Surrounded by gardens, it’s a

peaceful study location which is far less chaotic than the library.

4. Northcott Theatre Café

Another quiet spot where you’re almost always guaranteed a seat is the Northcott Theatre

Café. Located on the first floor, it offers tables throughout the building, making it a great

place to focus. While you do have to trek up most of Forum Hill to get there, it’s worth it for

an excellent coffee and a productive study session. It’s also super convenient if you have

regular lectures in the theatre or nearby buildings.

5. Cross Keys (St Luke’s Campus)

My final recommendation is Cross Keys on St Luke’s Campus. It might feel far away for

freshers, but it’s ideal if your second-year house is nearby. The study spaces at St Luke’s

can be pretty empty during off-peak times, and the newly renovated library is a bonus. In the

winter, it’s a cosy spot thanks to its free heating. The coffee and food are consistently good,

as it’s part of the same brand as the first three cafés I mentioned.

To conclude, these are my top five places to study at uni thanks to their great coffee, good

food, and peaceful atmosphere.