Best Places to get Coffee and Study on Campus

I pride myself on being a coffee expert, and I’ve tried a lot of the cafés on campus. After two
years at Exeter, I think I can confidently name the top five best places to go when you’re
desperate for a coffee or looking for somewhere to study. I have to admit, I’m Starbucks’
biggest fan but on a student budget, it’s not always an option. So here are my top five places
to grab a coffee on campus.
1. La Touche
My top choice is La Touche. It used to be the closest café to my accommodation back in first
year, so it was the perfect place to visit if I was feeling lazy. La Touche is known for its
amazing food and drink options. It’s also a large space, so it’s rare not to find a seat during
the day. The coffee is reasonably priced, which has sometimes tempted me into buying two
in one day. La Touche is also ideal for group projects, with large tables and a central location
that is easy to find. Overall, I’d recommend La Touche as a solid study spot and a great
place for a banging coffee.
2. Innovation Café
My next recommendation has to be the Innovation Café. Although it’s one of the furthest
cafés to get to, it’s always worth the trip. Tucked behind Harrison, it’s often very quiet. The
coffee is great, and it’s full of computer science students perfect if you’re looking for a tech
husband! Innovation is also great for group projects thanks to its big tables and wide range
of food options. If you’re after a quieter place to work, this is the spot.
3. Reed Hall
For some ambiance, Reed Hall is a lovely place to study and grab a coffee. Hidden among
the trees, Reed Hall might not be widely known for having a café, but nestled among the
conference rooms is a charming little coffee shop. There are a few tables inside, as well as a
small outdoor seating area that’s perfect in warm weather. Surrounded by gardens, it’s a
peaceful study location which is far less chaotic than the library.
4. Northcott Theatre Café
Another quiet spot where you’re almost always guaranteed a seat is the Northcott Theatre
Café. Located on the first floor, it offers tables throughout the building, making it a great
place to focus. While you do have to trek up most of Forum Hill to get there, it’s worth it for
an excellent coffee and a productive study session. It’s also super convenient if you have
regular lectures in the theatre or nearby buildings.
5. Cross Keys (St Luke’s Campus)
My final recommendation is Cross Keys on St Luke’s Campus. It might feel far away for
freshers, but it’s ideal if your second-year house is nearby. The study spaces at St Luke’s
can be pretty empty during off-peak times, and the newly renovated library is a bonus. In the
winter, it’s a cosy spot thanks to its free heating. The coffee and food are consistently good,
as it’s part of the same brand as the first three cafés I mentioned.
To conclude, these are my top five places to study at uni thanks to their great coffee, good
food, and peaceful atmosphere.