Banana Bread: The Cure for Winter Depression

Ah, winter. That magical time of year when your nose is constantly red, your socks are perpetually damp, and the mere thought of leaving your house requires Olympic-level bravery. The days are short, the nights are long, and your will to function is about as firm as a three-day-old banana. But fear not, I have unearthed the ultimate antidote to seasonal sadness: banana bread.

It’s warm, it’s sweet, it makes your entire house smell like watching The Great British Bake Off, and, best of all, it requires zero effort beyond mashing and mixing. Plus, it’s basically a fruit salad, so obviously healthy too. Now, grab those neglected, spotty bananas you swore you’d eat, and let’s bake our way to temporary happiness.

Ingredients:

2 sad, brown, squishy bananas (the uglier, the better)

140g melted butter

140g caster sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking powder

A pinch of salt (for drama)

140g all-purpose flour

Optional: a scandalous handful of chocolate chips, nuts, or whatever makes your heart sing

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 175°C (or 350°F for my imperial babes). Grease a loaf pan with a generous amount of butter. In a mixing bowl, obliterate those bananas with a fork, then stir in the melted butter and admire the glossy, golden goo. Add sugar, eggs, and vanilla. Sprinkle in your baking powder and salt like a witch with a cauldron. Next, gently fold in the flour – be careful not to overmix, unless you want a loaf denser than your ex. Chuck in your chosen add-ins (chocolate chips, walnuts, a shot of Bailey’s – live your truth). Pour the batter into your greased pan and bake for 50-60 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let it cool (or don’t – just prepare for some tongue-scorching banana lava). Slice it up, slather it with more butter, and bask in the warm, carby embrace of self-care.

And voilà, my gorgeous, cosy queens: a loaf of banana bread, aka happiness in edible form. So, bake away the blues, eat it straight from the pan with a spoon, and remember – spring is only like 73 banana breads away.