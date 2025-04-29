Back to the arena: breaking down Sunrise on the Reaping

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When Suzanne Collins announced Sunrise on the Reaping, the latest edition to the hunger games universe, fans everywhere began speculating on what new could be joining the Hunger Games universe. After the emotional intensity of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and the original trilogy’s cultural dominance, expectations were sky-high. Now that the book has finally hit shelves, it is safe to say that Collins delivers a story that is both familiar and deeply unsettling – with a running theme of censorship throughout the novel, it is a reminder that Panem’s darkness runs deeper than ever realised.

After years of speculation, fan fiction and even a fan made short film, Sunrise on the Reaping offers Suzanne Collins’ telling of what really happened to Haymitch during the 50th Hunger games. Sunrise on the Reaping explores the chilling second quarter quell of the Hunger games where double the number of tributes are reaped and we experience, through the first person narration of Haymitch, the complex politics, manipulation and moral decay that surrounds the Quarter Quell. The story takes place 40 years after The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and 14 years before Katniss’ first hunger games. As a result, we see a new variation of Panem – one that has all the features of the games we recognise from the original trilogy – games makers, mentors, stylists, escorts etc. – but in a slightly new and unpolished light. The novel also gives us a further insight into President Snow and his rise to power and features some recognisable names such as Mags, Wiress, Effie and Beetee.

In the original trilogy we see Haymitch as a cynical and often negative character who opens up and has a slightly softer side for Katniss and Peeta yet we often wonder what made him like this. Sunrise on the Reaping opens up a completely different side of Haymitch, one that is almost completely unrecognisable. Watching the games change Haymitch and how his quick wit evolves into a survival mechanism is what makes this novel the most devastating. This prequal is certainly more devastating than The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and could ultimately be described as a tragedy – so be prepared with a box of tissues before reading!

Suzanne Collins’ excellent world-building definitely does not lack in Sunrise on the Reaping. Through subtle details we see how propaganda, tradition and trauma intertwine to keep the Capitol’s deadly grip on the districts. The world in Sunrise on the Reaping feels layered and painfully real, showing that rebellion doesn’t start with a spark but years of silent suffering, failure and the courage to keep trying. And of course, the arena itself is horrifyingly creative and like nothing we have seen before. We also get a small insight into arenas before the 50th games such as the arena that Wiress endured – amplifying the horror and brutality of the hunger games.

After The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes slightly confusing pacing, I found Sunrise on the Reaping a much better read that kept me hooked all the way through and seamlessly connected one event to the next. Overall, I thought that Sunrise on the Reaping was a gripping novel that any Hunger Games fan could enjoy, however the only part I found myself let down with was the love story between Haymitch and Lenore Dove. One aspect of Suzanne Collins’ Hunger games novels I enjoy the most is the romantic subplots and the dramatic arcs that come with that. I found Haymitch’s and Lenore Doves romantic plot slightly lacking as there is not very much information surrounding how they met or any detail past that they are together as she is often mentioned as just a thought of love in Haymitch’s head during the games. However, as a result of this the attention of the book was more focused on the brutality of the Capitol and of Snow as well as – without spoilers – really amplified the tragic ending of the novel.

Sunrise on the Reaping sold over 1.5 million copies worldwide in its first week, more than double the pace of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and more than triple the number of Mockingjay that came out in 2010. At the same time the novel was announced so was the film and it is due to come out in November 2026. Four cast members have been announced with Joseph Zada playing Haymitch, Whitney Peak playing Lenore Dove, Jesse Plemons playing Plutarch Heavensbee and Mckenna Grace playing Maysilee Donner. Many fans are anxiously stalking The Hunger Games social media pages to find out who will be playing other characters in the film, but some rumoured and fan castings include Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket and Kieran Culkin as Ceaser Flickerman.

Sunrise on the Reaping isn’t just a return to the Games – it’s a return to the roots of rebellion, grief and resilience that made The Hunger Games so powerful in the first place. In a time of political turbulence Suzanne Collins times the publication of Sunrise on the Reaping perfectly and pushes readers to question if what they are seeing around them is really true and how much of it is fabricated to uphold an incorrect ideology. Sunrise on the Reaping is an emotionally charged story that demands you sit with its discomfort. And If you’re hoping to better understand one of the series’ most beloved, broken characters, Haymitch’s story is essential reading. Ultimately, the story is unnervingly relevant – haunting, heavy and worth the heartbreak.