The art of authenticity – showing up as your true self regardless of the background noise. This is quite literally what fashion is all about. Allowing yourself to be your authentic self transcends your style to a whole new level.

Think about it for a moment, every luxury fashion brand has an image that is true to them. In turn, this allows them to be recognised for their brand and their brand alone. Take Versace, for example, known for its sexy, bold, and always gold designs. This makes them who they are – and it’s rather iconic, I might add. Or look at Burberry, who are known for their beige and black pattern designs. Notice how these two brands embody fashion in different ways yet are both household luxury brands.

This goes to show that when you decided to embody who you are, your style becomes a reflection of this. Wearing clothes that you don’t feel comfortable in, or micro-trends that don’t suit you, isn’t a reflection of the real you. If that means you need to some trial and error into you find clothes that reflect you, then that’s okay.

Pro tip – don’t feel as though you must stick to one fashion style, whether it’s streetwear, classy and elegant, or soft girl. It’s perfectly normal to enjoy wearing all these different styles no matter the day.

Remember darling, you wear the clothes, don’t let the clothes wear you.

Sincerely

Fashion xo