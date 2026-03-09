ACOTAR Is Back: Everything Sarah J. Maas Revealed on Call Her Daddy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s been over five years since the release of A Court of Silver Flames, the fifth book in the A Court of Thorns and Roses series by best-selling author Sarah J. Maas. Fans have been anxiously awaiting news of ACOTAR 6 and we can finally say that we have been blessed with not one, but two book announcements.

Maas recently appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper, where she discussed her writing process, her inspiration behind her characters and her own personal experiences that shaped the Maas universe. So, what were the biggest takeaways from this episode?

What surprised me the most was learning that Maas did not know where the plot of the series was going when she began writing it. Instead, she explained that the first two books poured out of her in the span of just two months. She revealed that when Rhysand appeared in the first book, “I did not plan him. He walked into that scene ahead of time” and that she instantly knew that he would become the main love interest. Maas also shared that the inspiration behind quite possibly the most romantic scene of the series, Starfall, came from the song Cosmic Love by Florence + The Machine. She also commented on the potential for a Tamlin redemption arc, noting that his behaviour reflects the trauma of his upbringing and his experiences Under the Mountain. However, she also joked that part of her still thinks he can “burn in hell forever”

We also got some answers to the questions we have been asking for years. What did Lorcan do? Maas teased the possibility of bonus content to satisfy readers who have been dying to know the answer. She also mentioned that she has been thinking a lot about where Vaughan might be, which leads us to wonder If he will appear again soon. When asked what Mor’s powers are, she answered, “Truth. But you have like other powers beyond that” though she didn’t elaborate further.

Regarding the ACOTAR TV adaptation, Maas revealed that she has regained the screen adaptation rights to the series but wants to prioritise the books for now. If the TV adaptation does move forward, she intends to be heavily involved to ensure it is perfectly executed, describing the series as part of her legacy.

Of course, the biggest takeaway from the episode was the announcement of both ACOTAR 6 and ACOTAR 7. When writing ACOTAR 6, she found that part one itself was so long that if she were to put all four parts in the same book, the glue would physically not be able to hold the book together. She noted that ACOTAR 6 would be the first part of a “really, really, really big” story that she is ready to tell. The sixth instalment of the series will be released on October 27th, 2026. This will be followed by the seventh ACOTAR book which will be out around three months later on January 12th, 2027. This book will include both parts two and three. She explained that she has not yet written part four as she has been focused on bringing out these first two books but confirmed that there will be a third book to follow on this story.

For now, we are still in the dark about the titles of the upcoming books or whose point of view we will be following. However, for fans who have been waiting years for news about the next ACOTAR instalment, these announcements are more than enough to reignite excitement. Until then, fans will keep theorising, rereading, and awaiting their next trip back to Prythian.