A Small Slice of my Bucket List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My bucket list for life is very long, featuring many items surrounding travels, here I will give you a small snippet of some of the places I hope to visit someday soon.

Passu, Pakistan

Passu is a small village located in the Upper Hunza region of Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan, sitting at 2,489 metres along the Karakoram highway. It is famous for the Passu Cones (officially Tupopdan), dramatic jagged peaks reaching 6,106 metres and the nearby Passu Glacier.

Galapagos islands

The Galapagos Islands are a volcanic archipelago, meaning they were formed from material from an erupting volcano, in the Pacific Ocean. There is a total of 127 islands, with four islands allowing tourists to stay overnight and a few others having restricted visiting times. They are well known for being the place where Charles Darwin explored and collected specimens that inspired this theory of evolution by natural selection.

Orca Watching

Orcas are my favourite animal and, in my opinion, the coolest creatures ever. Seeing an Orca in the wild is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. A few of the best places to go to do it are British Columbia, Canada; Trom and Finnmark, Norway; Alaska, USA; Orkney and Shetland, Scotland and Snæfellsnes, Iceland. The best time of year to go varies depending on the location.

Ijen Crater, Indonesia

Ijen Crater is an active volcano complex in East Java in Indonesia, standing at 2,799 metres. It is known for its turquoise acidic crater lake, the largest of its kind, as well as its spectacular blue flames caused by ignited sulfuric gases emerging from vents at temperatures up to 600oC. Numerous tour operators offer guided hikes with midnight treks being especially popular for witnessing the blue flames.

Petra, Jordan

Petra is an ancient city and archaeological site in Southern Jordan that is one of the new seven wonders of the world as well as being a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is half-built, half-carved into the rock and encompassed by mountains carved out by passaged and gorges. It is over 2000 years old and one of the oldest cities in the world.

Sapa, Vietnam

Sapa is a mountain town in northwest Vietnam sitting at around 1,600 metres, offering sweeping views of terraced rice fields carved into hillsides over centuries. It is a popular destination for trekking to the local villages.

Sossusvlei Dunes, Namibia

The Sossusvlei dunes are in the Namib-Naukluft National Park, in the Southwestern part of Namibia. The dunes have an iconic deep red-orange colour that comes from the iron oxide in the sand, and they are some of the highest sand dunes in the world towering over 400 metres

Pink Lake, Australia

Australia is home to numerous pink lakes, most of them in Western Australia, including Lake Hillier and Hutton Lagoon. The striking pink colour comes from pigment producing microbes, specifically salt-loving algae and bacteria that thrive in water around ten times saltier than the ocean. Several lakes have lost their hue in recent decades, for example Pink lake near Esperance lost its colour due to over mining of salt, while Lake Hillier turned blue-grey after extreme rainfall in 2022 diluted its salinity, although experts believe it could recover within ten years. Even without the pink, these vast, otherworldly lakes remain a stunning sight.

Banff National Park, Canada

This is Canda’s first national park established in 1885 as Rocky Mountains Park; it is now 6,641 square kilometres. It is characterised by its rocky mountain peaks and glacial lakes and was ranked by Architectural Digest as the seventh most beautiful place in the world.

Cherry Blossom, Japan

Japan’s iconic cherry blossoms, called Sakura, bloom between late March and early May creating a spectacular sight. Japan is particularly famous for Sakura due to the vast varieties and celebrations across the nation. All of the pictures I have seen are beautiful and I imagine would be even more incredible in person.