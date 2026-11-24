This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the big day nearly approaching, I often find that the build-up to Christmas Day is the best part of the holiday season. There is a bubbling excitement that you get when going Christmas shopping or putting up your decorations that soon you will be at home opening presents and watching your favourite Christmas movie, which just puts you in the right and cheerful mood for the months of November and December. But whilst we are counting down the days until term ends, here are the best activities in Exeter to get you ready for the Christmas holidays and to put you in a festive mood before returning home.

In the City

Of course, no city Christmas experience is complete without a visit to a Christmas market, and Exeter Cathedral Christmas Market has everything you need for a perfect cosy festive night out with friends. There is a wide range of food and drink stalls to choose from, boasting a range of cuisines and options for veggies, as well as a bar tent where you can sit and enjoy your food and a nice drink with your friends. My favourite part of Christmas markets is always the craft and decoration stalls where you can find great little trinkets to make Christmas unique to you, and there is a great range to choose from in Exeter, with a wide range of small businesses selling everything from jewellery, felted creature baubles and knit sheep pattern hats and socks! It’s safe to say you’ll definitely find something that puts you in the festive mood at Exeter Christmas Market.

A great activity to do if you are within walking distance of the City Centre is to check out the Christmas lights on Queen Street, Gandy Street, the High Street and the Guildhall and Princesshay shopping centres before heading to the market. This is the perfect activity to add a bit of festive sparkle to your mood and get you in the spirit for some Christmas shopping! There are also bauble light arches lining the High Street, which is a perfect opportunity for some festive photos with your friends for your Christmas Instagram stories.

There will also be several late-night shopping events in the City Centre throughout November and December, which is perfect for getting all your Christmas shopping done before the big day. On the 3rd of December, there will be Festive First Thursday on Gandy Street where the shops close at 8 pm, complete with live music, entertainment and food whilst you peruse your favourite spots hoping to find the perfect Secret Santa gift, which is certain to put you in the Christmas mood!

If you are more of a crafter than a shopper, and prefer to give homemade gifts and decorations, then there are still some perfect events for you to let out your Christmas creativity! Helen of Troy on Gandy Street are hosting a wreath-making workshop on the 28th November, so you don’t need to worry about what style of wreath you want to decorate your house with when you can make your own that perfectly encapsulates your style of Christmas. The Jolly Pottery on Fore Street are also hosting a range of pottery-related Christmas craft sessions, which is a great trip out for you and your friends where you can sit and chat whilst creating your own piece of Christmas decor, which can also have a practical use!

Make sure to check out the In Exeter website and Instagram account (@in_exeter) for more information about Christmastime in Exeter!

For Cozy Nights in

If the winter weather is just too much to face, don’t fear! There are still plenty of festive activities that you and your friends can do in the warmth of your student flat. A great option is any kind of Christmas crafts, and there are loads of cheap festive crafting kits available at Tiger and Sostrene Greene, so just picking up a couple of them and having a night in watching Christmas movies and making your own decorations for your flat is a perfect way to get into the spirit. In addition, decorating your living room or shared spaces with your crafts and some fairy lights or tinsel, maybe a cheap mini Christmas tree, is a great bonding activity which really helps with getting into the Christmas season and adding that extra sprinkle of Christmas magic to your day-to-day, not to mention the sense of achievement you will feel afterwards!

Another great option if you are all Christmas movie lovers is a movie marathon where everyone gets to play their favourite Christmas film- and this is fantastic for getting into the holiday mood, as it could take place across a couple of days, where each friend plays their movie each night and then you can review it afterwards. If you want to add an extra level of fun, you could also do a Christmas movie bingo by using a template off of Pinterest or making one yourself, and adding some festive prizes for the winner!



This range of activities is great for anyone who needs to get into the holiday spirit and help dust off those winter blues. So, make sure to enjoy Christmas in Exeter to the fullest before heading back home for the holidays!