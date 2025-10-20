A Guide to Romanticising Autumn with a Picnic

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the weather begins to shift and the leaves in the trees begin to fall, it is the perfect time to romanticise autumn, and what better way to do so than with a picnic. Whether you’re making an event out of your lunch on campus, having a picnic with friends or looking for a date idea, this is your sign to lean into the season. I think a picnic is the perfect way to get outside and shake off the seasonal blues. It will make you feel like you are in your favourite episode of Gilmore Girls or wrapped up in your go-to autumnal comfort show. It also gives you a chance to truly breathe in autumn, sip something warm and slow down for a while.

As we move further into the term, assignments pick up and the workload can often feel overwhelming. Carving out some time to have a picnic can help you to feel more present and just switch off from the pressures of student life.

Take this as your sign to organise an autumn picnic with friends or step out of the library with your lunch and head to your favourite spot on campus.

First, let’s talk about the setting of the picnic.

There are the classic choices such as the Cathedral green or down by the quay if you fancy a longer stroll or views of the riverside. A spot surprisingly close to town and St Luke’s campus is Belmont Park which is the perfect spot for spontaneous plans. Northernhay Gardens is another lovely option, nestled next to Exeter Castle. It’s one of the oldest public gardens in the country and its central location makes it perfect for grabbing picnic essentials in town. If you are looking to escape the university bubble, you could hop on the train to Topsham which is perfect for a riverside walk or Exmouth for a refreshing sea breeze.

But don’t overlook campus itself which truly comes alive in autumn. There are so many beautiful spots just outside of forums with plenty of places to sit and benches to choose from. One of my favourite hidden gems is the green opposite Lopes Hall for a quieter picnic spot. We can’t forget about Reed Hall garden which is just like a scene from a movie and the ideal setting for an autumnal picnic moment.

Now grab your thermos as it’s time to think what we are going to pack for our autumn picnic.

When it’s colder outside, it’s all about warm and comforting foods that feel like a hug. It’s definitely starting to feel like soup season and a warming bowl in a thermos would be perfect to enjoy while sat in the crisp autumn air.

I love a home-made soup but let’s be honest not all of us have the time or the kitchen set to make one from scratch. So why not pimp up a tin or carton of soup? My go-to is adding feta or halloumi to a vegetable-based soup as it provides the perfect salty contrast. If you are vegan or dairy-free, you can easily swap in a vegan feta alternative or even a handful of roasted chickpeas for a textured crunch.

Another easy upgrade is homemade croutons. Just take whatever bread you’ve got lying around, chop into cubes (around 2-3 cm), toss in olive oil and mixed herbs, then either pan-fry or bake until golden and crisp. They make the perfect topper for any soup.

If soup isn’t really your thing, hear me out, a warm salad might just be the answer. Autumn is the perfect time to eat seasonal vegetables, and one of my go-to combinations is halloumi, beetroot and sweet potato. It colourful, filling and packed with flavour. This recipe is inspired by one I found in the Waitrose magazine last autumn. To make it, chop your vegetables (sweet potato, beetroot, and anything else you fancy), spread them on a baking tray, drizzle with olive oil and mixed herbs, and roast in the oven at 200 degrees (fan) for about 30 minutes. After the first 10 minutes, add in your chopped halloumi so it gets golden and crisp.

While that’s cooking, prep your dressing. You can go simple with a classic vinaigrette or add a little spice with a blend of sriracha or hot sauce, honey and olive oil.

Once everything is cooked, toss the roasted veg with a handful of rocket, drizzle over your dressing and pack into a thermos to keep warm for the picnic. If you have any leftovers, it will keep in the fridge for up to three days, so it’s a great meal prep option. If you are enjoying this salad cold, try adding sliced fig and a sprinkling of nuts which adds a lovely sweetness and crunch, making it feel even more seasonal.

Of course, let’s not forget about something sweet.

You could keep it simple and grab your favourite pastry or slice of cake from a nearby cafe or the shop on your way. But if you’re in the mood for something homemade (with minimal effort), date bark is a satisfying, delicious option that will make your picnic feel a little bit more special without requiring the oven.

To make date bark, start by lining a tray with baking paper. Press down pitted dates until they form a flat, even layer. Drizzle over your favourite nut butter or got indulgent with pistachio cream, then let it settle slightly. Meanwhile, melt some dark chocolate in a bowl. Drizzle it generously over the top, then pop the tray in the drive to set for a few hours. Once firm, you will have the perfect rich and chewy treat.

No autumnal picnic would be complete without a warming drink. Bring along your favourite herbal tea, a hot chocolate, or a cup of coffee in a thermos to keep your hands warm and get you in a cosy mood. Or, whether you’re on campus or in town, you could treat yourself to a takeaway drink from your go-to coffee spot to enjoy alongside your picnic stash.

So, wrap up warm, pull on your favourite chunky knit jumper, warm scarf, a comfy coat and get out there for a cosy autumn picnic.