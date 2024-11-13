90s Fashion: Do I Need To Explain Further?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 90s, arguably the most iconic time for fashion, will always have its place in history. From the rise of Y2K to the impact of hip-hop culture to the grunge movement, this era truly had it all. Gaining inspiration from music, film and the global culture, the fashion aesthetics created during this time will always be remembered. This decade allowed self-expression to shine like no other and is still an inspiration to the fashion community.

Hip Hop culture had a tremendous influence on fashion in the 90s, introducing the “streetwear” look consisting of everything baggy; think loose fitted jeans, t shirts, hoodies. As seen by hip hop icons such as Tupac Shakur, Will Smith, TLC and Aaliyah who amplified the popularity of this aesthetic, turning oversized clothing into the streetwear that is still embraced today. This look had bold colours, chunky gold accessories and attention-grabbing prints that were always paired with some retro trainers to tie everything together.

On the flip side of hip hop, the Y2K aesthetic, which became a trend towards the end of the 90s and into the early 2000s, embraced a different vibe. Though this style also features vibrant colours, it has a more ‘girly’ feel to it. Films such as Clueless have showcased perfectly Y2K in the flesh; the plaid skirts, low-rise jeans and baby tees are still in fashion to this day. The one individual who always screamed Y2k from head to toe? Paris Hilton, a true Y2K queen if you will; her innovative fashion choices solidified her status in the fashion world. Every look of hers was revolutionary in one way or another. I could go on at length about her juicy couture tracksuits or the miniskirts and accessories combination that later became the face of the early 2000s. Today, Y2K has experienced a powerful comeback with brands like Juicy Couture re-releasing their items in various different stores, that they once would have never found themselves to be in!

One of my personal favourite fashion trends of this decade is the minimalist look, which is showcased today as what we know to be the ‘Classy Clean Girl Aesthetic. The key feature of this look was the ‘less is more’ approach, creating a clean, sophisticated look that differed widely from the other aesthetics of the 90s. This trend consisted of neutral colour tones and sleek silhouettes; a quiet confidence if you will. 90s supermodels like Kate Moss & Naomi Campbell and Hollywood Celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow & Jennifer Anniston were largely associated with this aesthetic. Consisting of high-waisted pants, basic crop tops and a silk slip dress, the minimalist look conveys an energy of grace and poise. This fashion look was all about designing a timeless capsule wardrobe full of staple pieces that can be worn time and time again. Indeed, this has still proven to be the case in the 2020s.

The 90s saw a transition from neon colours in the 80s to a range of different aesthetics that are unforgettable in the fashion industry. The heart of 90s fashion is all about embracing individuality, allowing fashion to represent the real you. When all else fails, revert back to 90s fashion – it never disappoints.

Sincerely,

Fashion xo