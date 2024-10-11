7 costumes to inspire you this Halloween

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter.

Spooky season is upon us, and with it comes the cold weather, displays of Halloween candy, fake blood, and the Christmas decorations that are here just a little too early. Unfortunately, stores operate

on a calendar a couple of months ahead of our own. This often means that if you’re thinking of dressing

up for Halloween, you might want to start thinking about it now. Otherwise, you’ll be left going from

charity shop to charity shop hoping there’s something you can scrounge up from the small box they’ve

relegated all their Halloween stuff to.

With that in mind, here is a short list of costumes to inspire your Halloween look this year.

A Witch

A bit of a classic, and for a reason. Witches often represent a form of comfort and freedom for women.

They often live on their own but still maintain and nourish bonds with other women through covens. They

also have nifty magical powers they can use to defend themselves against those who wish to harm them.

Most importantly, they are pretty cool.

In fiction, there is a wide range of witches to choose from. Amongst them we have: Hermione Granger,

the Sanderson Sisters, Kiki from ‘Kiki’s Delivery Service’, Mad Madam Mim from the Disney classic ‘The

Sword in the Stone’, and Sabrina Spellman, in all different adaptations of her: comic, sitcom and even the

Netflix TV show.

However, one doesn’t have to be a fictional character to dress up as a witch. To be a witch, one only needs

to look the part. Oftentimes, this means a black hat, a dress with long sleeves, and maybe even a broom.

2. A Black Cat

If you’re not keen on being a witch, why not go for the black cat instead? All you really need are ears,

makeup or face paint to draw on whiskers, and wear black. You’re very likely to find a version of any of

these at Poundland, if not Claire’s.

3. A Vampire

One of the most popular costumes out there and a rather versatile one. Similarly to witches, there are

possibly plenty of fictional vampires you can dress us. You can put your glitter to the test and arrive as

one of the Cullens, or maybe you’re feeling a flair for the dramatic and would like to put Lestat de Lioncourt to

shame, or, if you would rather something more classic, Dracula

That being said, you are not limited to fiction for costume options. Just get a pair of fangs from Poundland

and you’re pretty much set. Vampires give you a bit of wiggle room when it comes to your outfit. Be an

80s vampire, a 50s housewife vampire or just yourself, given the dark gift for just one night.

4. Buffy the Vampire Slayer

If being a vampire doesn’t appeal to you, then Buffy might just be up your street. The 1997 show isn’t

without its iconic outfits. You have Buffy from her poster, in her mini black dress, wooden stake in hand,

the pure white ball gown from the finale, accompanied with a leather jacket and a crossbow, and the red

leather pants and black sleeveless top from Season 3. For other Buffy looks, Entertainment Weekly has a

great list of Buffy’s greatest moments you can use for inspiration!

5. Winx

Going a little out of the way of traditional Halloween costumes and landing on Winx. You’ve probably

seen or heard of the Netflix adaptation, and while those are indeed options for you, why not go for the

original outfits from the 2004 cartoon? A fun group costume to do with your friends, Winx provides a

variety of outfits to choose from. Each girl has their own style and colour seen in their daily outfits. If you

have the chance and want to go all out there are always their transformation outfits, though that might

require you to buy a pair of fairy wings.

6. The Bride of Frankenstein

If you’re looking to pay homage to one of the classic Hollywood monsters, why not choose the Bride?

Originally played by Elsa Lanchester in the 1935 film, the Bride of Frankenstein is a rather striking

image. A pretty identifiable look with her white stripes from her temples, a dress which serves as a mix

between a hospital gown and a wedding dress, the Bride of Frankenstein might just be what you’re

looking for. If you’re a fan of Guillermo del Toro this might also be a way to remind everyone that his

version of Frankenstein is out in 2025, 18 years after he first began his quest to produce the film in 2007.

7. Wednesday Addams

Also to be released sometime in 2025 is Netflix’s adaptation of Wednesday Addams. Often considered a

gothic style icon, Wednesday Addams is the perfect character for those seeking to take advantage of the

character’s deadpan humour. The character’s simple style is good for those on a budget. Just get an old

school shirt, a black dress or vest, and braid your hair into two plaids.

From witches to fairies, you can be anything on Halloween. Whatever you choose to be, I hope you have a wicked time this Halloween!