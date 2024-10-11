7 costumes to inspire you this Halloween

Spooky season is upon us, and with it comes the cold weather, displays of Halloween candy, fake blood, and the Christmas decorations that are here just a little too early. Unfortunately, stores operate
on a calendar a couple of months ahead of our own. This often means that if you’re thinking of dressing
up for Halloween, you might want to start thinking about it now. Otherwise, you’ll be left going from
charity shop to charity shop hoping there’s something you can scrounge up from the small box they’ve
relegated all their Halloween stuff to.
With that in mind, here is a short list of costumes to inspire your Halloween look this year.
- A Witch
A bit of a classic, and for a reason. Witches often represent a form of comfort and freedom for women.
They often live on their own but still maintain and nourish bonds with other women through covens. They
also have nifty magical powers they can use to defend themselves against those who wish to harm them.
Most importantly, they are pretty cool.
In fiction, there is a wide range of witches to choose from. Amongst them we have: Hermione Granger,
the Sanderson Sisters, Kiki from ‘Kiki’s Delivery Service’, Mad Madam Mim from the Disney classic ‘The
Sword in the Stone’, and Sabrina Spellman, in all different adaptations of her: comic, sitcom and even the
Netflix TV show.
However, one doesn’t have to be a fictional character to dress up as a witch. To be a witch, one only needs
to look the part. Oftentimes, this means a black hat, a dress with long sleeves, and maybe even a broom.
- 2. A Black Cat
If you’re not keen on being a witch, why not go for the black cat instead? All you really need are ears,
makeup or face paint to draw on whiskers, and wear black. You’re very likely to find a version of any of
these at Poundland, if not Claire’s.
- 3. A Vampire
One of the most popular costumes out there and a rather versatile one. Similarly to witches, there are
possibly plenty of fictional vampires you can dress us. You can put your glitter to the test and arrive as
one of the Cullens, or maybe you’re feeling a flair for the dramatic and would like to put Lestat de Lioncourt to
shame, or, if you would rather something more classic, Dracula
That being said, you are not limited to fiction for costume options. Just get a pair of fangs from Poundland
and you’re pretty much set. Vampires give you a bit of wiggle room when it comes to your outfit. Be an
80s vampire, a 50s housewife vampire or just yourself, given the dark gift for just one night.
- 4. Buffy the Vampire Slayer
If being a vampire doesn’t appeal to you, then Buffy might just be up your street. The 1997 show isn’t
without its iconic outfits. You have Buffy from her poster, in her mini black dress, wooden stake in hand,
the pure white ball gown from the finale, accompanied with a leather jacket and a crossbow, and the red
leather pants and black sleeveless top from Season 3. For other Buffy looks, Entertainment Weekly has a
great list of Buffy’s greatest moments you can use for inspiration!
- 5. Winx
Going a little out of the way of traditional Halloween costumes and landing on Winx. You’ve probably
seen or heard of the Netflix adaptation, and while those are indeed options for you, why not go for the
original outfits from the 2004 cartoon? A fun group costume to do with your friends, Winx provides a
variety of outfits to choose from. Each girl has their own style and colour seen in their daily outfits. If you
have the chance and want to go all out there are always their transformation outfits, though that might
require you to buy a pair of fairy wings.
- 6. The Bride of Frankenstein
If you’re looking to pay homage to one of the classic Hollywood monsters, why not choose the Bride?
Originally played by Elsa Lanchester in the 1935 film, the Bride of Frankenstein is a rather striking
image. A pretty identifiable look with her white stripes from her temples, a dress which serves as a mix
between a hospital gown and a wedding dress, the Bride of Frankenstein might just be what you’re
looking for. If you’re a fan of Guillermo del Toro this might also be a way to remind everyone that his
version of Frankenstein is out in 2025, 18 years after he first began his quest to produce the film in 2007.
- 7. Wednesday Addams
Also to be released sometime in 2025 is Netflix’s adaptation of Wednesday Addams. Often considered a
gothic style icon, Wednesday Addams is the perfect character for those seeking to take advantage of the
character’s deadpan humour. The character’s simple style is good for those on a budget. Just get an old
school shirt, a black dress or vest, and braid your hair into two plaids.
From witches to fairies, you can be anything on Halloween. Whatever you choose to be, I hope you have a wicked time this Halloween!