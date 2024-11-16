The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the days get shorter, and you are fully submerged in the autumnal weather, you’ll need the perfect playlist to accompany you on your seasonal activities; whether that’s long walks along the quay, coffee runs in town, or focusing in the library.

The following songs will accompany woolly scarfs in creating the coziness and warmth needed on chilly days, allowing you to romanticise your autumn to the fullest!

1. ‘Let the light in’ – Lana Del Rey, featuring Father John Misty

This calm and mellow song allows for the most thoughtful and retrospective experience. Lana and John’s harmonies in the chorus are a true autumn experience, and the soft synths accompanying it add to it perfectly! The song describes a tumultuous relationship, a painful yet inevitable back-and-forth of any doomed situationship. Even if you don’t relate to its content, its soothing sound means I guarantee you will not want this song to end!

2. ‘You’re not the only one I know’ – The Sundays

If you had indie-obsessed parents like mine, this song will likely bring about an intense wave of nostalgia. The guitar sounds like it was pulled straight out of a coming-of-age soundtrack, fitting perfectly with your romanticised autumn! Lead singer Harriet Wheeler’s voice is truly a familiar and nostalgic experience, with the nuances only a close friend’s voice could hold. If you’re a fan of The Cranberries, this warm and ethereal band will be right up your street!

3. ‘She won’t go away’ – Faye Webster

It was incredibly hard to choose a Webster song for this playlist, with so many of them emulating that warm, autumn feel. But Webster’s smooth, honey-like voice on this track, paired with the addictive drum pattern and guitar riffs, make this song an incredibly fun and luscious listening experience. The chorus will be guaranteed not to leave your head with its catchy repetition and melodic pattern.

4. ‘About you’ – The 1975

To me, this is the quintessential autumn pining song. I played it repeatedly last autumn and winter, and you would think that the amount I listened to it I would be sick of it – but that’s not the case. The 5-and-a-half-minute track is so jam-packed with intricate details and vocals that with every new listen, you will pick up something new. It remains an iconic and, at the same time, heartbreaking autumn banger.

5. ‘Cherry’ – Harry Styles

Acoustic Harry Styles, gorgeous harmonies, and a French voicemail? What more is needed for the perfect song? The warmth and comfort this song radiates is truly a full-body experience. Despite the heart-wrenching lyrics, the picking of the guitar and build-up makes it such a comforting track. Accompany this with a warm drink and a thoughtful walk and you’re guaranteed to romanticise your autumn.

6. ‘Bags’- Recorded at Electric Lady Studios’- Clairo

Although I love the original version of this song, seeing it live two years ago has given me a soft spot for any live/acoustic versions. The electric guitar, along with Clairo’s soft voice and debilitating lyrics, ensure that your listening experience will make you question every decision you have ever made, and yet end up not regretting a single one.

And there we have my 6 essential music listens for this autumn! Hopefully, these will add variety to your autumn playlists or reassure you that you’re on the right track to romanticising your autumn!