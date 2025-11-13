5 Best Travel Gifts for 2025: Perfect Picks for Globetrotters

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Christmas fast approaching, you may be struggling to think of gift ideas for the people you know that love to travel. Well worry no more, as I have my top 5 picks of the best gifts any traveller will love.

Travel Journal

As mentioned in my article on the best way to document travels, a journal is a wonderful way to capture all your memories while traveling and if your anything like my sister, you go through them quick. My tips for this gift would be to make sure the journal is lined and not too big as well as being sturdy so can be shoved in a bag without getting damaged. Etsy always has some lovely ones that you can personalise, which adds a nice touch.

Travel Guide

This gift will really help the person in the planning stages of their trip and maybe even give them inspiration of where to go next. I will always recommend Lonely Planet books as they have the best tips and information. If you know there is a specific place a person dreams of going, you could get them a travel guide for there. You can also get travel guides of best runs in the world, or best train journeys or bucket list of places, really anything but are great ways to discover new places.

Uniqlo Bag

The Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag is a traveller’s best friend, although it looks quite small, this bag is like Mary Poppin’s and will fit everything you need for a day. This is a must for wherever I go, and the best thing is they have so many different colours, so if someone already has one colour, you could always buy it for them in another colour.

Travel Games

While traveling, there are so many occasions where you may get a little bored such as on long bus or train journeys or when you are sat a bar or having food and need something to do. That’s why travel friendly games make an excellent gift. You can get so many board games in travel-sized tins such as chess and well as so many different cards games such as Monopoly Deal.

Scrapbook

This gift is perfect for when you’ve been on holiday with someone. Using all your pictures from your trip and any trinkets or souvenirs you collected, you can create a scrapbook and is another way to treasure your memories from the trip. If you are short on time, a picture book made online is always a good option, Snapfish and PhotoBox have a great range and normally have really good sales on the run up to Christmas. This is a really meaningful gift that anyone would really appreciate.