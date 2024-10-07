5 autumn/winter wardrobe essentials as a basic Exeter girl

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As much as I adore scrolling for hours on Pinterest for Scandi-girl outfit inspiration and watching countless fashion videos on youtube and Instagram, I just love a simplistic, basic outfit. Today, I’m sharing my 5 autumn/winter basic wardrobe essentials which just go with everything, which makes it super easy to choose an outfit every day!

Puffer Jacket

I think a puffer jacket is a quintessential item for a basic British wardrobe. They are so cosy and comfy, and most importantly waterproof! I have a lovely Calvin Klein puffer with a detachable which I got from a vintage sale at university, which is perfect for the colder weather. Whilst the puffer jacket might not be anything particularly special, it is such a staple in my wardrobe and I don’t think I could do a British autumn or winter without one!. I am also a firm believer that there is (almost) nothing a puffer jacket won’t go with, so they are just perfect for your closet.

Comfy Trainers

Next up are comfy trainers. As much as I love the look of Birkenstock Clogs and Ugg Minis, these kinds of shoes cannot hack the mountainous climb up forum hill or the constant wet weather that seems to shroud Exeter. So, a good pair of comfy, trusty trainers are essential for the colder, more miserable months.I have some Reebok Club Cs which are great, and I also love New Balance 530s and 574s for a more sporty, dad-style look that is also practical for navigating Forum Hill!

Cosy Jumpers

Cosy jumpers are essential for autumn and winter. I love anything oversized, especially in a nice grey or beige because they go with everything, but I equally love blues, navy’s, blacks, or creams, and even a fun pop of burgundy or pink! Again, knitted jumpers are a really basic item to have in your student wardrobe, but an absolute classic that I couldn’t live without in autumn and winter.

Tote Bag

My next essential is a classic tote bag. I seem to have dozens of tote bags from various events, societies, and freshers week, which is great because I use them all the time. My favorite is from LUSH because it has chunky handles and is really sturdy, and has a little inside pocket where I can store my keys, AirPods, and lip balm. Tote bags are great for lugging my laptop and books around campus, and I tend to fill them to the brim with all manner of things that I never end up needing! They go with everything, and are a great way to show off your love for a brand or cause at the same time!

Chunky Scarf

My final autumn/winter basic essential is a chunky scarf. Scarves are warm, cosy, and stylish, and add a fun pop of colour to your outfits. Primark do really nice, budget friendly scarves, both in a super chunky brushed material or lighter, less fluffy ones. They are long lasting (especially for Primark!) and tend to cost between £5 and £10, making them perfect for a student wardrobe.

Again, whilst none of these items are particularly groundbreaking, they are the basis of my wardrobe this season, and each item is so versatile which is essential for a student wardrobe!