Top Travel Apps for Easy Travel

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Travelling can be stressful: planning activities, finding accommodation and navigating a new city. However, there is a plethora of apps out there that can make travel easier in so many different ways. Below I will discuss a few of my favourite ones I can’t travel without.

Skyscanner

One of the first things you need to do when taking a trip is to get there, this is where Skyscanner comes in handy. Skyscanner compares flights from all different airlines and shows you the cheapest and best flights along with highlighting the cheapest dates. However, rather than booking through Skyscanner I would suggest using it as a search engine and then booking through the airline directly. Booking directly through the airlines allows you to change or cancel flights easier if you need to.

Omio

This next app is helpful when travelling between places by comparing the cheapest and best train, coach and ferry prices. It allows you to find the best way to get between places for the lowest price. They offer cancellation on most tickets which is sometimes free, so I would use Omio to both search and buy tickets.

Google Maps

It goes without saying that some form of maps will be needed for a trip to find your way around a new place. Google Maps allows you to download an area of a map, for example a city so that you can navigate without service. This is so helpful and can make travelling feel safer knowing that you will allows be able to find your way around as long as your phone has battery. I would always recommend downloading where you’re going before you leave so its ready for when you get there.

Hostelworld

Every hostel I have ever stayed in (which is a lot) have all been found and booked through Hostelworld. When searching, you can see how far they are from the city centre and filter for things like minimum rating, amenities, price and even sustainability rating. You can also see what events they have one and who else will be there at the same time as you. I would also recommend checking reviews and I like to stay at places rated above 8, which is most of the hostels on there.

GetYourGuide

This is one of my favourite apps when planning a trip. It’s usually the first place I check to see what’s around the area by searching for trips near where I’m staying. The app also has lots of reasonably priced activities and the reviews make it easy to see which ones are worth booking.

GuruWalk

One of my favourite things to do when exploring a new city is take a free walking tour which allows you to see all the highlights whilst also learning about the history and culture of a place. GuruWalk is usually the first place to check when looking for tours because of the huge number available and the many positive reviews. There is also a great variety to choose from, including standard walking tours, food tours and even ghost walks.

Google Translate

This seems like a fairly obvious one but as someone with a nut allergy it is so important and helpful when communicating with people. It also allows you to take pictures which can help when translating menus or ingredients on food packages.

WhatsApp

This is one that a lot of people will already have and use even when not travelling but can be even more useful abroad. Firstly, it allows you to call and text over Wi-Fi which is super helpful if your phone contract doesn’t include international calls. Furthermore, when meeting other travellers from different countries, WhatsApp is something most people have as well as being the main form of communication in hostels.

Splitwise

When travelling with friends, Splitwise is really convenient for tracking costs and who owes what. A new group can be created for each trip, and everyone adds what they paid for and how they want to split the expense. The app then calculates everything automatically so it’s easy to see who owes what by the end of the trip. Its one of the best ways to keep track of shared expenses.

Been

This app doesn’t necessarily help planning trips but allows you track where you have travelled. You simply enter all the different countries you visited and can see a visual representation on a map as well as providing you with stats of what percentage of the world you have visited.