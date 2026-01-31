Niche historical sites in England you have to visit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Instead of discussing another list of the best castles in England, I’m going to talk about

unique historical sites you may never have heard of but that I think you must visit. Two of the

three sites are castles, but they are much smaller and far less commercialised than the usual

tourist spots. These locations are spread across the South of England, from Devon to

Hampshire to Kent. I’ve personally visited all three, and I recommend them all but for very

different reasons. The three sites I’ll be discussing are Powderham Castle, Fort Nelson, and

Rochester Castle.

Powderham Castle – Devon

Just down the road from the University of Exeter is Powderham Castle, a small castle that is

still home to the Earl of Devon. This is definitely a place to visit while at university, it’s a quiet

site, but it’s full of fascinating history. There’s even a haunted hallway that dogs allegedly

refuse to go down! The castle also has beautiful gardens that come to life in the spring and

summer. Powderham hosts a range of events, including Tunes in the Castle and Hijacked,

making it not just a historical site but also a hub of local culture. You should definitely visit

Powderham to experience the rich history of Devon from its medieval origins to its Victorian

developments.

Fort Nelson – Hampshire

The next unique historical site you should definitely try to visit is Fort Nelson in Portsmouth.

This free attraction is a fantastic experience, especially if you’re a fan of more modern

history. The fort is packed with all kinds of cannons and artillery, and it played a key role in

protecting Portsmouth during World War II. I’ve visited many times, and it never gets boring.

It’s part of the Royal Armouries, the same organisation that runs a part of the Tower of

London, which speaks to its significance. The site features amazing tunnels to explore and

provides stunning views over Portsmouth and out to sea. If you ever find yourself in the area,

Fort Nelson is a must-visit for anyone interested in military history and modern weaponry.

Rochester Castle – Kent

Finally, the last unique historical site I recommend is Rochester Castle in Kent. This

medieval castle, dating back to the time of William the Conqueror, is unlike any other I’ve

visited. It has a dramatic history of sieges and once held a strategic position controlling

movement along the River Thames. What makes this castle especially unique is how it’s

presented today. All that remains are parts of the surrounding walls and the keep, which you

can still explore. However, the middle of the castle is completely open; you can walk through

it, but only around the edges, along the walls. It’s hard to describe just how different it feels

compared to other historical sites. You really have to see it for yourself to understand why it’s

such a special place.