Niche historical sites in England you have to visit

Instead of discussing another list of the best castles in England, I’m going to talk about
unique historical sites you may never have heard of but that I think you must visit. Two of the
three sites are castles, but they are much smaller and far less commercialised than the usual
tourist spots. These locations are spread across the South of England, from Devon to
Hampshire to Kent. I’ve personally visited all three, and I recommend them all but for very
different reasons. The three sites I’ll be discussing are Powderham Castle, Fort Nelson, and
Rochester Castle.
Powderham Castle – Devon
Just down the road from the University of Exeter is Powderham Castle, a small castle that is
still home to the Earl of Devon. This is definitely a place to visit while at university, it’s a quiet
site, but it’s full of fascinating history. There’s even a haunted hallway that dogs allegedly
refuse to go down! The castle also has beautiful gardens that come to life in the spring and
summer. Powderham hosts a range of events, including Tunes in the Castle and Hijacked,
making it not just a historical site but also a hub of local culture. You should definitely visit
Powderham to experience the rich history of Devon from its medieval origins to its Victorian
developments.
Fort Nelson – Hampshire
The next unique historical site you should definitely try to visit is Fort Nelson in Portsmouth.
This free attraction is a fantastic experience, especially if you’re a fan of more modern
history. The fort is packed with all kinds of cannons and artillery, and it played a key role in
protecting Portsmouth during World War II. I’ve visited many times, and it never gets boring.
It’s part of the Royal Armouries, the same organisation that runs a part of the Tower of
London, which speaks to its significance. The site features amazing tunnels to explore and
provides stunning views over Portsmouth and out to sea. If you ever find yourself in the area,
Fort Nelson is a must-visit for anyone interested in military history and modern weaponry.
Rochester Castle – Kent
Finally, the last unique historical site I recommend is Rochester Castle in Kent. This
medieval castle, dating back to the time of William the Conqueror, is unlike any other I’ve
visited. It has a dramatic history of sieges and once held a strategic position controlling
movement along the River Thames. What makes this castle especially unique is how it’s
presented today. All that remains are parts of the surrounding walls and the keep, which you
can still explore. However, the middle of the castle is completely open; you can walk through
it, but only around the edges, along the walls. It’s hard to describe just how different it feels
compared to other historical sites. You really have to see it for yourself to understand why it’s
such a special place.