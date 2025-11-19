The Best Spots for a Snowy Christmas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are like Bing Cosby and are dreaming of a white Christmas, the following destinations might be for you. Obviously, weather is so unpredictable, so there is never a guarantee, but the following places have a high chance of snow this Christmas.

Riga, Latvia

Riga is the beautiful capital of Latvia, known for its UNSECO listed Old Town, has numerous Christmas markets. There is a 59% chance of snow on Christmas, and it is rated 9.2 on the White Christmas scale. Snow usually begins mid-December with a total of 11.6 snow days in December. This means there is a high chance of snow on Christmas day this winter.

Myrkdalen, Norway

Myrkdalen is in Western Norway and has a highly rated ski resort with a rating of 5 out of 5 for snow reliability. There is an expected 27 days with precipitation, mostly snow, adding up to around 262mm of snow in December. There is a 70% chance of snow on Christmas day making this the perfect place to spend a snowy Christmas skiing.

Reykjavik, Iceland

Reykjavik is the capital of Iceland and a wonderful place to see the Northern Lights. December is the coldest month of the year there with around 6.3 days of snowfall. The snow typically accumulates, however there is also lots of rain and sleet. Due to a freeze-thaw cycle, where the snow melts and refreezes, there is a lot of ice. The only downside is the days are quite short with only 4-5 hours of sunlight a day, but this does give more time to see the Northern Lights.

Lapland, Finland

Lapland is the northernmost part of Finland and is known as the home of Santa Claus. Snow normally begins in Autumn and has around 200 snow days a year. The further north you are the higher the chance that there will be snow. With a 90% chance of a white Christmas and a festive feeling like no other, this is the perfect destination for a Christmas getaway.

Whistler, Canada

Whistler is located deep in the Coast Mountain Range of British Columbia and an excellent destination for skiing. The month of December has the most snowfall with around 18.7 days, adding up to around 848mm of snow. There is a 73% chance of snow on Christmas day, making it another brilliant place to ski and enjoy a white Christmas.

Nuuk, Greenland

Nuuk is located in the Southwest of Greenland and is the capital. It’s not only the largest town with the highest population but also the oldest. In December, there is a pretty constant snow cover throughout and has around 15 snowfall days. The temperature is extremely cold with an average high of around -3.5oC. This makes it a cold but beautiful place to spend a Christmas with a good chance of snow.