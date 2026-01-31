2026 Spring/Summer Fashion Forecast: Can You Keep Up?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we transition slowly from winter to spring, fashion trends move with us. I’ve done a bit of digging to see if I can unearth the predictions made by fashion journalists so that we can all stay on top of the fashion buzz. Some predicted trends are some that we’ve all seen before, timeless and classic, but we also see the emergence of some fresh fashion statements. It’s always interesting to see how culture and society influence fashion forecasts, and this spring sees influences from the 80’s and even the ‘grandma’ fashion sense!

Gold.

The colour gold is said to make a “powerful resurgence across markets and culture” this 2026, (Childs, Marie Claire) according to Sara Maggioni, head of womenswear at WGSN. Gold is a statement colour, and is reminiscent of the 80’s, bringing a nostalgic sense of timeless luxury into 2026. Move aside silver, gold is the moment!

Silk scarves.

Remember your grandma’s silk scarf? Well, dig it out because we’re bringing it with us into 2026! According to the silk scarf brand Kokoon, silk scarves will have a “full-on revival and no longer just be an accessory in 2026”. (Kokoon Silks) We will not just be wearing them around our necks, but as a belt, hair accessory, top, bag accessory and, to be honest, any which way you fancy! Silk scarves completely transform an outfit, adding an exciting pop of colour and texture. Personally, I absolutely love that silk scarves are making a comeback, as they can be so expressive and add a gorgeous touch of elegance to any outfit.

Contrasting Prints.

Now, this trend has been a long time coming in my opinion. In 2024, with the explosion of the cheetah print, and then the polka dot print emergence in 2025, patterns and prints are having their moment. In 2026 spring/summer, the 70’s pattern clashing season is back! According to Marie Claire, “Print clashing, especially with animal prints, is making a strong comeback, injecting personality and playfulness into wardrobes”. (Childs, Marie Claire) So, pull out those prints ladies, and don’t hold back!

Fun Silhouettes.

Seems as if spring/summer 2026 is the ideal time to be experimenting with shapes and fabrics. The bubble hem is definitely here to stay, as Fashion United states that designers are “embracing the rounded silhouette as a fresh alternative to body-skimming shapes”. (Mountford, Fashion United) Redefining the shape of your body seems to be a defining feature of 2026 Spring, as designers from Zimmermann to Dolce and Gabbana to Calvin Klein have already been rocking the bubble hem on the 2026 spring runway. So, go crazy with shapes and textures this spring, there are no limits!

Fringe.

Breathing movement and fluidity into our outfits, fringe is so back! But, according to The Nod Magazine, “It’s sleeker, sharper, and surprisingly wearable”. Michael Kors went for a more “classic” approach, leaning into “waistcoats, leather skirts, and matching bags trimmed in fringe”, which was an aspect of the brands “texture vocabulary” for its’ 2026 spring/summer collection, suggesting that fringe is going to be worn in a more practical, and day-to-day manner. Now that’s what we like to hear! (Vaz, The Nod Mag)

So, there you go! 5 fashion forecasts for Spring/Summer 2026. As much as I enjoy learning about fashion trends and people’s predictions for the upcoming season, I don’t like to pay too much attention to them. After all, I don’t think you should let a trend dictate your wardrobe unless it especially resonates with you. They come and they go. However, the forecasts mean you can play around with your wardrobe, and gain some fresh inspiration from designers and journalists, possibly breathing new life into your outfits? My personal favourite is probably the silk scarf forecast because I have one at home, and I absolutely LOVE it, especially as a bag accessory!

