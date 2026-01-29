2026: Ins and Outs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A new year means a new opportunity to reinvent ourselves, our style, and our fashion habits. 2025 saw trends come and go, styles rise and fall, and now it’s time to enter a new era of fashion. Here are what I think will be in and out this year!

Ins:

Leopard print: This year, we’re channeling our inner Kat Slater and unleashing the Leopard.

Colourful Boho: 2026 is spiritually 2016, so hop on Pinterest, find inspiration in Vanessa Hudgens Coachella outfits, and let yourself be free!

Polka dot: Jess Day did it best but we can all aspire to live up to her twee and make Zooey Deschanel proud.

Funky tights: Lacey, flowers, bugs, stripes, spots, swirls… the possibilities are endless! Keep warm whilst adding another layer of patterns!

Glitter and Sparkles: check out the make-up and styling artists like Tyla and Zara Larrson were stepping out in in 2025 and take notes. It’s fun!

Outs:

Big collars: enough of the mormon-core prairie tops and dresses. Taylor TSLOMW wouldn’t wear them, so why are you?

Pimple patches in public: The subtle, clear ones are fine, but if I see stars or smileys on your face as you’re walking through town I will not be happy.

Micro-trends: curate your own wardrobe. Focus on buying pieces instead of things specifically for one outift. This doesn’t have to be expensive, I’ve found most of my statement items from charity shops, you just need an open mind.

Disclaimer: Wear what you want, I am not the fashion authority. Just be free, be creative, be personal. Your style is an extension of your identity, so just stay true to yourself!