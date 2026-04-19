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Woman dancing ballet by herself
Woman dancing ballet by herself
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Endicott | Culture > Entertainment

Who I think could be cast in the next season of DWTS!

Ashlee Davidson Student Contributor, Endicott College
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Endicott chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
Rob Rausch

I think Rob would do great on DWTS. He is very popular at the moment from his recent victory on The Traitors and I think the girls would vote him till the end since everyone is obsessed.

Amber Glenn

Glenn has already expressed interest in the show and I feel like they always have Olympians casted, especially since the Winter Olympics just happened!

Jake Shane

We need his humor on the show. I don’t think he would be the best dancer, but I need him on immediately. Please.

Tyriq Withers

I love Tyriq and he is having his moment in the spotlight right now so I think he would bring in a lot of viewers. His personality is so unique and fun to watch!

Madelyn Cline

This one is a little random, but I feel like this is perfect time to do the show for her. She seems like she would be naturally good at dancing too.

Bart Johnson

I just KNOW he would do the show. Him and Britt reuniting from HSM would just be amazing.

Serena Williams

This one may be a stretch but I love when they have female athletes on the show. She is so iconic and she would have great stamina to keep up with the dancing.

Ashlee Davidson

Endicott '27

Hi I'm Ashlee, I'm a junior Nursing major and I love Dancing With Stars, Taylor Swift, and my cats:)