Who I think could be cast in the next season of DWTS!

- Rob Rausch
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I think Rob would do great on DWTS. He is very popular at the moment from his recent victory on The Traitors and I think the girls would vote him till the end since everyone is obsessed.
- Amber Glenn
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Glenn has already expressed interest in the show and I feel like they always have Olympians casted, especially since the Winter Olympics just happened!
- Jake Shane
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We need his humor on the show. I don’t think he would be the best dancer, but I need him on immediately. Please.
- Tyriq Withers
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I love Tyriq and he is having his moment in the spotlight right now so I think he would bring in a lot of viewers. His personality is so unique and fun to watch!
- Madelyn Cline
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This one is a little random, but I feel like this is perfect time to do the show for her. She seems like she would be naturally good at dancing too.
- Bart Johnson
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I just KNOW he would do the show. Him and Britt reuniting from HSM would just be amazing.
- Serena Williams
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This one may be a stretch but I love when they have female athletes on the show. She is so iconic and she would have great stamina to keep up with the dancing.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Endicott chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.