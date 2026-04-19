Who I think could be cast in the next season of DWTS!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Endicott chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Rob Rausch

I think Rob would do great on DWTS. He is very popular at the moment from his recent victory on The Traitors and I think the girls would vote him till the end since everyone is obsessed.

Amber Glenn

Glenn has already expressed interest in the show and I feel like they always have Olympians casted, especially since the Winter Olympics just happened!

Jake Shane

We need his humor on the show. I don’t think he would be the best dancer, but I need him on immediately. Please.

Tyriq Withers

I love Tyriq and he is having his moment in the spotlight right now so I think he would bring in a lot of viewers. His personality is so unique and fun to watch!

Madelyn Cline

This one is a little random, but I feel like this is perfect time to do the show for her. She seems like she would be naturally good at dancing too.

Bart Johnson

I just KNOW he would do the show. Him and Britt reuniting from HSM would just be amazing.

Serena Williams