What You Can Expect From The New Holiday Menu at Starbucks

Deck the Halls all the way to your closest Starbucks because the Holiday Menu has dropped! The new Starbucks holiday menu came out November 7th, and now is your time to try to get into the holiday spirit! There are some returning items, and some brand new items in this drop, and hopefully something for everyone to enjoy!

Some of the new holiday drinks you can try include the new Cran-Merry Orange Refresher, Peppermint mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte, and the Iced Gingerbread Oat Milk Chai. They also have different varieties of holiday cold foam you can add to your drinks which include Gingerbread, Peppermint, Sugar cookie, Chestnut Praline, and Caramel Brulee cold foam! Lastly, there holiday pastries and treats include the Turkey Sage Danish, Dark Toffee Bundt, Penguin Cookie, Snowman Cake Pop, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, and the Cranberry Bliss Bar.

If you are interested in the new holiday drinks, here is a description of each one for you to enjoy!

Cran-Merry Orange Refresher

The brand new Cran-Merry Orange Refresher has the perfect mix of holiday cheer with a perfect mix of sweet orange and tart cranberry flavor, added with a little bit of spice! It also is topped with real cranberries! It is available made with water, lemonade, or coconut milk.

Peppermint mocha

You can’t go wrong with this staple Starbucks iconic drink! Available hot, iced, or blended to a frappuccino, you get the lovely combination of peppermint syrup and mocha sauce!

Caramel Brulee Latte

This latte is a great choice for anyone with a sweet tooth! It is a mix of steamed milk and caramel brulee sauce, like a holiday in a cup! Available iced, hot, or as a frappuccino.

Chestnut Praline LAtte

If you are looking for a warm and cozy drink, this one’s for you! This latte features different flavors of caramelized chestnuts and spices, with steamed milk and espresso! Available iced, hot, or as a frappuccino.

Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte

A fan favorite has returned, which is the infamous Sugar cookie latte! It is a mix of Starbucks blonde espresso, sugar cookie syrup, almond milk, and it is topped with red and green sprinkles for some holiday cheer! Available iced, hot, or as a frappuccino.

Iced gingerbread oat milk latte

If you are not a coffee drinker, Starbucks hasn’t forgotten about you! This is a twist on the delicious regular chai from Starbucks, as it is mixed with oat milk and topped off with non dairy-gingerbread cold foam!