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Endicott | Style > Beauty

What I keep in my purse

Ashlee Davidson Student Contributor, Endicott College
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Endicott chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This what I keep in my purse for everyday use!

Makeup

Every girl carries some type of lip product in their purse, my go-to is usually a Summer Friday’s lip balm. I will also sometimes keep a lip liner depending on the day.

Hand Sanitizer

I need hand sanitizer at all times no matter the situation so this is a must for me.

Perfume

Perfume is essential to make sure you are always smelling fresh. I usually keep my Glossier travel perfume in my purse.

Sunglasses

This obviously is dependent on the weather, but I feel like I am always in need of sunglasses especially when I am outside a lot in the day.

Mints/Gum

Mints or gum are very important, especially if you are eating out or just need to freshen up your breath on the go!

Cash/Cards

I always try to keep a little cash in my purse no matter where I go, just in case. Obviously I take my cards too!

Ashlee Davidson

Endicott '27

Hi I'm Ashlee, I'm a junior Nursing major and I love Dancing With Stars, Taylor Swift, and my cats:)