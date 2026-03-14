This what I keep in my purse for everyday use!
- Makeup
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Every girl carries some type of lip product in their purse, my go-to is usually a Summer Friday’s lip balm. I will also sometimes keep a lip liner depending on the day.
- Hand Sanitizer
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I need hand sanitizer at all times no matter the situation so this is a must for me.
- Perfume
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Perfume is essential to make sure you are always smelling fresh. I usually keep my Glossier travel perfume in my purse.
- Sunglasses
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This obviously is dependent on the weather, but I feel like I am always in need of sunglasses especially when I am outside a lot in the day.
- Mints/Gum
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Mints or gum are very important, especially if you are eating out or just need to freshen up your breath on the go!
- Cash/Cards
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I always try to keep a little cash in my purse no matter where I go, just in case. Obviously I take my cards too!