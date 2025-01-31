Valentine’s Day Date Ideas In and Around Boston (On a Budget!)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Endicott chapter.

Do you have Valentine’s Day Plans? For those of you who do not, here are affordable, fun and romantic date ideas in and around the Boston Area, so you can have a memorable day without emptying your bank account! Whether you’re planning to go with a significant other, a group of friends, or simply enjoying some alone time, these are the top 5 date ideas around Endicott College!

Tunnel of love Located at the Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park, this beautiful display is totally free! With Valentine’s themed lights, romantic music, and ample space to dance, the Tunnel of Love is open from February 1 all the way to 28, so you and your guest of choice are free to visit whenever you please. Ice skate around frog pond For the more adventurous couples (and those willing to brave the cold), Ice Skating is perfect for a romantic night full of making new memories. With tickets for entry costing only $10 (and skates costing $15), this special outing is only a small investment in exchange for an idyllic Valentines Day. Yvonne’s For those of you who are 21+, Yvonne’s is a gorgeously romantic bar with delicious food and creative cocktails. While I must admit, it is a bit pricier than your average bar. Its detailed interior and fancy design make it worth the extra splurge! Another (cheaper) bar option that is located right here near Endicott is The Hidden Door, a speakeasy themed restaurant in Marblehead, MA. New hampshire ice castles Have time to take a roadtrip? Take a 2 hour drive up to Woodstock New Hampshire to explore the wondrous Ice Castles complete with sleigh rides, ice slides, snow tubing, and many other attractions! With tickets going for only $15/ per person, the NH Ice Castles are a must see for anyone living in the NorthEast, and a Valentine’s Day visit makes it even more special. salem’s So sweet festival Lastly, but certainly not least, is the So Sweet Festival located right over in Salem, MA. Valentine’s Day Weekend (Feb 9-11) is full of fun festivities with over 25 ice sculptures, live music, LOTS of free chocolate, and games with exciting prizes!

Happy Valentine’s Day! Enjoy these cutie ideas, lovebirds!