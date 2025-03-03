Top 10 Places to Study on Campus (in no particular order)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With midterm season coming up, it’s important to find places on campus to study and lock in! Endicott has a ton of study spots depending on the kind of vibe you’re looking for!

WAX

Wax has a bunch of great study spots! My personal favorite during the day is the couches under the stairs because you can get comfy but still lock in. At night I like to go to any of the classrooms to write on the white board walls and get a little snack from the vending machine! (I don’t recommend the chairs near the front door because it gets super chilly)

VPAC

The VPAC is a good late night study spot for freshman because it’s super close to the freshman quad, so you don’t have to walk too far late at night. This building also has a variety of room setups, so you can choose a room depending on how many people you are with or the atmosphere you’re looking for!

Library

When you really need to lock in, the library is the spot to go. The tables on the first floor with cubicle vibes take away any distractions. Another good area in the library is the cyber cafe. It’s super underrated but it’s always quiet and you can get comfy while studying or doing homework!

your dorm room

This one is a hit or miss honestly. I love a good yapping moment with my roommates, so sometimes I get no homework done. If I really have to lock in though, I’ll put my airpods in and complete maybe one assignment!

Lower callahan

Lower Callahan has a bunch of different study options. The quiet study rooms can be helpful if you need to focus with minimal noise or have a zoom call to go on. I personally really like sitting on the couches or at one of the tables in the main area because it isn’t too quiet but I can still focus!

Cummings

This was my friend group’s go-to study spot first semester. The 4th floor room with the big white board wall saved me during finals week, but every room in that building is a great place to study with friends!

Callahan

I love sitting in cally and eating my meal while doing homework. If you don’t have a lot of classes during the day, you can also stay in callahan for two meals, and save a meal swipe while getting work done!

Hammock

Since it’s starting to get nice out again, the hammocks are a good spot to do some studying or just read a book! They’re super comfortable and it’s a great way to soak up some sun while getting work done.

The beach

We live on the beach, so we might as well take full advantage of it! Even though it may be a little too chilly to go to the beach right now, it’s is a great spot to study in the fall and spring. Whether you sit on the rocks or lay a towel down on the sand, the peaceful sound of waves and the feeling of the sun make studying fun! (When it gets extra nice you can even get a tan while doing work!)

common room