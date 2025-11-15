Top 10 Destinations I Want to Visit In My Lifetime

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Endicott chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love to travel and at this point of the semester I need something to look forward to to keep me going. My favorite activity when I’m feeling burnt out, unmotivated, or sad is to simply plan a trip (even if 95% of the time that trip is just a fun figment of my imagination). Doing this is not only enjoyable and relaxing, but it also provides an incredible incentive to keep working your butt off now so you can go on these amazing trips later in life. So whether you’re feeling a little stuck in this last push of the semester or you’re simply curious about the world, here are my top ten bucket list destinations that I hope to visit at least once in my lifetime.

Budva (or Kotor), Montenegro

Most definitely one of the most underrated locations on this list (or so I’ve heard) Montenegro is a beautiful Balkan country with gorgeous villages, beaches, mountains, and lakes. Budva and Kotor are both coastal cities bordering the glistening Adriatic Sea which are known for their friendly citizens and booming nightlife.

The Dolomites, Italy

We’ve all seen pictures of Italy’s gorgeous mountain range of rolling hills, lush valleys, and snow capped peaks. The scenery in this region is nothing short of spectacular. I can only imagine waking up every morning to the beautiful rocky views let alone getting the opportunity to ski down them!

Cairo, Egypt

I attribute this one to The Magic Treehouse series by Mary Pope Osborne, specifically, the book called Mummies in The Morning. I remember when I first read this book in elementary school I became almost obsessed with visiting Egypt. Now of course, the country is incredibly appealing for a mass of other reasons, including its historical significance but I still hold a sense of that childlike wonder when picturing the country’s capital as well as its surrounding historical wonders.

Reykjavik, Iceland

The largest city in the whole of Iceland, it’s no wonder Reykjavik is such a popular tourist destination. Full of adventure and culture the country is the place to go for those looking to satisfy their wanderlust. With the possibility of seeing the colorful Aurora Borealis and soaking in the natural hot springs, Reykjavik is sure to deliver picture-perfect opportunities!

Auckland, New Zealand

A unique city within a unique country! New Zealand is another amazing country for those seeking a trip of adventure and thrill. Quite honestly, if I were to plan a trip here, I would not confine myself to only visiting Auckland (although there is plenty to see and do with local beaches, volcanic hikes, and gardens). Instead, I’d love to embark on a cross country trip on both the Northern and Southern Islands to explore the incredible geothermal parks, tropical paradises, glacier views, and of course a visit to the Adrenaline Capital of the world Queenstown.

The Amalfi Coast, Italy

A region I’m sure many of us are familiar with, the Amalfi Coast is a key bucket list destination for many people. With rugged cliffs and shorelines populated with pastel villages and of course, amazing food, this coastal region of Italy is a go-to vacation destination. The pictures of this area on Instagram and the Internet are nothing short of magical, and I’ve heard first-hand that witnessing these scenes in person is even better.

Bali, Indonesia

Bali, otherwise known as the “Island of the Gods”, is rich with Hindu culture and welcoming people, making it an ideal destination for those looking to immerse themselves within Indonesia’s unique culture. With white (and black) sand beaches, incredible waterfalls and volcanoes, and beautiful temples all against the backdrop of dense green jungles, Bali provides the perfect blend of rest, relaxation, and education.

Cappadocia, Turkey

Pictures of Cappadocia look like pages straight out of a story, which should make it less surprising that the landscape is known for its “fairytale chimney’s”. Geological phenomenon formed out of Volcanic Ash, the city is full of towering rock structures that humans have miraculously carved into houses. Cappadocia promises an experience full of underground cities, hot air balloon rides, and cave pools.

Phuket, Thailand

Next is Thailand’s capital city located on the South Western Island of Phuket. Another destination with gorgeous beaches (you might have realized by now that I love beach vacations), charming architecture, and bustling city life, Phuket is a tropical paradise that provides it all! Not to mention how much a visitor could learn about the world through Thailand’s unique culture and incredible food.

Island Hopping in Greece