These Delicious Sweet Treats Will TOTALLY Up Your Dorm Game

As we get further into the school year, the dining hall seems to get further and further away. Whether you’re swamped with school work, hibernating from the cold, or tired from the early sunset, it can be hard to satisfy those sweet cravings that only something warm and fresh can fix (that is without emptying your wallet on a Door Dash order from Crumbl).

This is why I always make sure to have an ample selection of Betty Crocker Mug Treats stored in my room; the perfect sweet treat for these cold and dark winter months. These treats are single-serving, quick to make, and available at most surrounding grocery stores. Even better, the only ingredient you need to have on hand is water (or milk if you are feeling extra fancy!

The process to make them is as easy as it could be. All you must do is empty the contents of the package into a mug or decent-sized cup, stir in three tablespoons of your preferred liquid, and pop your delicious dessert in the microwave for a little over one minute! And the icing on the cake (literally) is that each individual package comes with its own packet of frosting to add onto the warm cake after it’s done cooking! And there you have it. In just under two minutes you have a piping hot sweet dessert to warm your heart on the coldest of days.

Betty Crocker has five distinct flavors to choose from: Triple chocolate cake with fudge frosting, rainbow chip cake with rainbow chip frosting, chocolate chip cookie with fudge topping, chocolate caramel cake with caramel topping, and my personal favorite hot fudge brownie with fudge frosting. These cakes seem to be made with college kids in mind, as you can purchase a pack of 4 individual mug cakes for only $4.00! These mug treats are sweet, satisfying, affordable, and convenient. In other words, they are a recipe of perfection for the average college student.