The Key To Living A Happy Life

The ultimate goal of almost any student in college is to lead a happy and successful life. That answer is individualized to each person depending on their interests, values, and dreams. While it may seem a complicated process, determining how to lead a life you’re proud of, the secret to success can be boiled down to one simple concept: Balance.

In my opinion, there are 3 simplified components that go into living a happy life, the first of which being cultivating meaningful relationships. It is not necessary to be popular or have dozens of friends. It is however, very important to have at least a couple of good enduring relationships whether they be friends, family, or romantic partners.

Another key component is finding and pursuing your passion, a process we are all familiar with as current college students. That being said, your passion needn’t be related to your career. It can be a hobby or side gig. Whatever the case may be, you must find an outlet for your passions and interests in order to feel a sense of fulfillment.

Lastly, it is also vitally important to learn the practice of self-care. You must learn to monitor your physical, emotional, and mental well-being in order to live a happy life in which you have the capacity to enjoy the good and distance yourself from the bad.

Now at this point you might be thinking, “But you said the key to happiness is balance! Why are you listing off all of these other things instead?” And the answer lies in the fact that most people do in fact master one of these 3 components. One person may have many close relationships who brighten their life. Another may have figured out the secret to practicing self-care. But it is rare to find a person who has an ideal balance between all three.

The key to a happy life is mastering all of the above qualities, and meshing them into your routine based on your lifestyle choices. Having too much of one and not another of another makes for a sense of dissatisfaction.

There is no set percentage of this so-called balance. What works for one person may not work for another. For example, a person with a very strong work ethic and big ambitions might need to have a higher percentage of “pursuit of passion” in their life, while an introverted individual with a lower self-esteem might need to focus more on self-care. To figure out your own combination of passion, connection, and self-appreciation, you must delve deep into yourself and analyze the values and goals you have set for your life. You must test the waters, playing with your routine and trying new things. It’s a long arduous process filled with trial and error, but once you find your balance your love of life will flourish.

Another important factor to note, this “ideal balance” can change as you mature. With changing priorities and changing goals it’s easy to see why. And while it may seem too difficult, or maybe even impossible, to find this balancing point of harmony within yourself, it is entirely worth the journey. All it takes is self-introspection, honesty, and life reflection!

We are all college students, many of us only 19,20,21 years old. We are not meant to be perfect. We are not expected to know everything about ourselves. But taking steps towards self-understanding and testing the balance of priorities of our life will always be a good idea, bringing you one step closer to a happy and fulfilling life every time!