I recently have been on a true crime kick and have been enjoying watching true crime documentaries. The most recent one I have watched was called The Jinx on HBO Max. This documentary was about Robert Durst, a convicted murderer who was famous for escaping jail time with his hard working defense team. Durst is such an interesting character and learning about him through this series and interviews that were conducted with him makes the show very engaging. The two seasons of this docuseries have a time period difference because of a discovery found after airing the first season. I won’t spoil what happened but it did lead to more investigation into Durst. If you are looking for an in depth, fast paced docuseries, The Jinx is one that might catch your eye.