The Evolution of Disney Princess Movies

Disney is a company that society has come to know and love. Starting in 1923, Disney had developed over the years since its first releases of cartoon animations to princess movies. Starting with movies like Snow White and Cinderella. Snow White was released in 1937 and Cinderella in 1950. These movies started to become popular and built Disney as a brand. These movies demonstrate how Disney princess movies were first created.

Starting with outdated social constructs, these movies portray that Snow White and Cinderella needed men to rescue them from their struggles and how their lives didn’t begin until they met their love interest. I believe that this idea is sadly portrayed in many Disney princess movies especially when the company first started writing films. We also have to remember that this idea fits along with the time since women were not seen as enough being single.

Going off on this point, the idea of princes in Disney movies has evolved. Throughout early Disney movies, the Disney princes were praised for their minimal roles in the movie. Looking back on my childhood, this is hypocritical since 6-year-old Ella was obsessed with Prince Charming. I recently discovered that Prince Charming only has nine lines throughout the movie, furthering my point. Finally, older Disney movies lack princesses who make courageous decisions and take action.

Moving on to the new Disney princess movies, I can say that these social constructs are less prominent since there are Disney princess movies that do not include love interests at all including Moana and Merida. Disney created these movies to show that Disney princesses can be courageous and independent while still being a princess. The role of princesses in movies has also drastically changed as they are now being the ones who are participating in acts of bravery such as Mulan, who went to fight in war with men. Furthering this idea, Disney princesses are now being portrayed as people who take action but also have dreams that go beyond finding love. For example, Princess Tiana who had a dream of owning her own restaurant and Princess Rapunzel who wanted to travel to see the lanterns. In addition, to having princesses being more courageous and goal driven, Disney also has expanded its diversity in princesses including more races that allow for children to be represented in film today.