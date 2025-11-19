The BEST Thanksgiving Foods (IMO)

Everyone always has their stacked rankings of their favorite Thanksgiving foods. Although controversial, I am giving you my top 5 favorite Thanksgiving foods in honor of the holiday season!
- Mashed Potatoes
Mashed potatoes are the elite Thanksgiving food. I am obsessed with them. They are just perfect. Chefs kiss. No notes. Thanksgiving would not be the same without them.
- Mac & Cheese
I can’t rank mac and cheese any lower than this. It is a staple food for Thanksgiving, and it just makes me happy inside. The homemade kind is the best and it feels like a perfect side to eat for this holiday.
- Pumpkin Pie
This is my favorite Thanksgiving dessert. It is so fall, and the flavors just go so well together. I love everything about pumpkin pie!
- Turkey With Gravy
Turkey was never my favorite thanksgiving food, because a lot of the time it is dry. When I put gravy on, it makes it a lot better and tastes really good! Turkey is the staple food so it has to be #4.
- Dinner Rolls
I’m sorry but the rolls are a crucial part of thanksgiving. There is nothing that is more delectable than a buttered roll, especially when they are warm. No one can argue with me on this.