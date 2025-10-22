Taylor Swift Era’s as Endicott Majors

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Endicott chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From heartbreak anthems to revenge bops all the way to cottagecore melodies, Taylor Swift is one of the rare artists who truly has something for everybody. With ten iconic albums (and counting), there’s truly a Taylor for every mood, moment, and major. Whether you’re living in a Reputation-fueled power trip or floating through your Evermore academic crisis, one thing’s for sure: your college major says a lot about your vibe—and so does your favorite Swift era.

Debut: Elementary Education major

Starting off strong, if you are an elementary education major you embody Taylor Swift’s debut album! Listening to this album calls to mind sunshine, bright colors, and country roads. With most of the songs embodying the sweet, innocent side of Swift’s younger self, it’s clear to me that this album and Elementary Ed go hand in hand.

Fearless: Communications / Digital Media Major

Calling out to all of my Communications and/or Digital Media majors! I think we connect most with Fearless. Full of drama and big emotions, the songs in Fearless sound more like a series of ranting journal entries than anything else (and I mean that in the best way possible of course!)

Speak Now: Theater/Performing Arts Major

Next up is Speak Now! I think this album perfectly encapsulates all of the Theater/Performing Arts Majors here at Endicott. Focusing on personal drama and turning experiences into long-winded, beautiful soliloquies, Swift’s third collection of songs certainly has a flair for the dramatic.

Red: Psychology Major

I don’t know about you, but for me Red is the definition of a psychology major! Full of mixed emotions ranging from devastation to euphoria, Red consists of the full spectrum of passionate feelings. Let’s leave it to the psychology majors to break down what it all means.

1989: Exercise Science / Marketing

It’s time for 1989 and we have a tie! I couldn’t decide between Exercise Science and Marketing (both very different from one another I know). 1989 is full of unexpected energy and diverse movements making it a perfect reflection of the exercise science curriculum. On the other hand, the entire foundation of the album was literally about Swift rebranding herself by strategically following trends!

Reputation: Political Science Major

For Reputation, I had to go with Political Science. The album is focused on creating clear power dynamics, setting Swift above the rest. Her powerful influence over the pop music scene became evident at this point in Swift’s career, and she is certainly not afraid to admit it. Swift has expertly woven her public persona to be a strong, independent music artist while still maintaining the popular vote.

Lover: Nursing Major

Here comes Lover for all of the Nursing majors here at Endicott. With every song underlined with gentle, supporting notes Lover is a testament to the resilience, strength, and compassion needed to be a nursing major! I have nothing left to say except that Lover gives off nurturing vibes.

Folklore: English / Creative Writing Major

It should come as no surprise that Folklore best represents English and Creative Writing Majors. The entire basis of the album was displaying Swift’s symbolic storytelling abilities. With intricate narratives, fictional characters, and introspective metaphors, each song is literally a short story in musical form.

Evermore: History Major

Next in line is Evermore. With very similar vibes to Folklore other than the fact that Evermore feels a bit colder (maybe more distant?) I have to say that Evermore relates most to the History major. Another album that focuses on narrative storytelling with nuanced perspectives, it’s also impossible not to notice Swift’s constant reflection/immersion in the past.

Midnights: Business Major