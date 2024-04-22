The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Endicott chapter.
As summer is soon approaching, here are some fun activities to do with your friends!
- Beach Picnic – grab some towels to lay down, your favorite snacks, drinks, and your favorite people!
- Nature Walk – find the closest park/walking trail near you and bring some friends!
- Bonfire – take a trip to the beach or make your own make-shift bonfire in your backyard!
- Outdoor Movie Night – set up a projector in your backyard or a local park, grab some popcorn, and enjoy a classic or favorite movie under the stars!
- Geocaching- explore your area or a new destination through geocaching, a modern-day treasure hunt using GPS-enabled devices!
- Tie-dye Shirts/Bags – go to your local craft store for some tie-dye and invite some friends to make a new colorful shirt or tote bag!
- Water Balloon Fight – get some water balloons and have some fun in the sun!
- Beach Game Night – gather some friends at the beach and play some fun beach games like volleyball, spike ball, frisbee, etc!