Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Endicott chapter.

As summer is soon approaching, here are some fun activities to do with your friends!

  1. Beach Picnic – grab some towels to lay down, your favorite snacks, drinks, and your favorite people! 
  2. Nature Walk – find the closest park/walking trail near you and bring some friends!
  3. Bonfire – take a trip to the beach or make your own make-shift bonfire in your backyard!
  4. Outdoor Movie Night – set up a projector in your backyard or a local park, grab some popcorn, and enjoy a classic or favorite movie under the stars!
  5. Geocaching-  explore your area or a new destination through geocaching, a modern-day treasure hunt using GPS-enabled devices!
  6. Tie-dye Shirts/Bags – go to your local craft store for some tie-dye and invite some friends to make a new colorful shirt or tote bag!
  7. Water Balloon Fight – get some water balloons and have some fun in the sun!
  8. Beach Game Night – gather some friends at the beach and play some fun beach games like volleyball, spike ball, frisbee, etc!
Deanna D’Angelo

Endicott '27

I love taylor swift, harry styles, olivia rodrigo, and crochet! my favorite color is purple. i love fashion, makeup, and design. i am also majoring in hospitality! <3