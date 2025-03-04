Starbucks’ Matcha Gets a Makeover: Here’s What You Need to Know

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The new year is all about change, especially at Starbucks. On Janurary 2nd, the company is starting off 2025 by launching a new matcha recipe along with other changes to their menu items.

Prior to this change, Starbucks’ matcha powder included a surprising 29 grams of sugar. This made some matcha-enthusiasts complain that the beloved Starbucks drink was too sweet for them. Fans were discouraged that they couldn’t control the sweetest of their either hot or iced latte. As a result, Starbucks adjusted their recipe to include unsweetened powder. Customers can now have the choice to enjoy a less sugary matcha, or sweeten up this drink with classic syrup.

There’s two types of people in this world: those who do and don’t like matcha. If you’ve never tried the smooth and creamy latte before, you should know that it’s definitely an acquired taste. The first time I ever tried matcha was at Starbucks prior to their recipe change. I was thrown off by the grass-like taste of it, but I grew to really like this latte after a few more sips. While matcha doesn’t have as much caffeine as coffee, it has major health benefits. These include matcha containing antioxidants, boosting your immune system, lowering cholesterol, and much more. If you’re just getting into the matcha craze and have a major sweet tooth, I recommend adding Starbucks’ vanilla or cinnamon syrup to your next order.

This change to Starbucks’ matcha recipe is a part of their new “Winter Part Two Menu.” Other featured items include:

Pistachio Latte and Cream Cold Brew

Cortado and Brown Sugar Oatmilk Cortado

Vanilla Bean Custard Danish

Spicy Falafel Pocket

Chipotle Almond Dip by Bitchin’ Sauce

Later on, customers can expect even more new menu items! Starbucks will be launching all of the food and drinks below on February 4th:

Blackberry Sage Refresher

Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew

Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Creme Frappuccino

Valentine Cake Pops (vanilla and buttercream flavors)

I am so excited to try it – how about y’all?