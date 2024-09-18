The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

How I Met Your Mother

This show is, and forever will be, my favorite show. I believe that a great show revolves around a small friend group and this show embodies that to a tee. The characters are all dramatically different but are so lovable. They add so much to the plot; Barney brings the humor, Ted brings the love, Robin brings the inspiration for independent women, Marshall brings a kind and caring energy, and Lily brings the want to help her friends in any way possible. Ted is the main character in the show but the audience is able to get emotionally invested in every character because each character is balanced out. The characters make the show but also add to the plot. The show is filled with crazy twists and turns that you physically cannot turn it off. I also love the idea of the show, being that it’s a father telling the story of how he met his children’s mother. I cannot put into words how much I love this show.

New Girl

New Girl is one of the funniest, and most bingeable, shows I’ve ever watched. Once again, this show is an iconic sitcom based around a friend group where the main character, Jess, moves into an apartment with three guys after a breakup with her long-term boyfriend. The characters are so different but mesh together so well. Jess and Winston give the show awkward humor which I find is hard to capture. Nick and Schmidt give us a beautiful rendition of college roommates who are polar opposites but platonic soulmates. Cece is street-smart girl who is always there for her friends. New Girl focuses a lot on romantic relationships but also the chaos of life. This show personally inspired me to embrace change and never settle for anything less than what Jess and Nick have.

Jane the Virgin

Jane the Virgin was huge for me. The premise for the show is that Jane is accidentally inseminated with a random man’s sperm and gets pregnant. The catch is that she is saving herself for marriage. Once she gets pregnant, it’s a battle between Micheal, her previous boyfriend and Rafael, the man who is the father of the child for her love. I’ve never been more invested in a love triangle in my life. The show is so drama filled that it keeps you on your toes along with elements of mystery. Jane is a perfect example of a main character who lets other people in the spotlight but still has people care for her so strongly. I was always supporting Jane and every decision she made. I think this is such a fun concept and I loved seeing how both men were so in love with Jane.