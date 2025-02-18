The Weeknd dropped a new album on January 31st, 2025 called Hurry Up Tomorrow. Everyone I know, including myself, have been waiting for this new release to hear the new songs. This new album was number one on the Billboard 200 after the release a few weeks ago. After listening, I was surprised to see that most of his songs were not marked E for explicit. Knowing The Weeknd, he does not shy away from making music with lyrics that definitely need an explicit warning. I really enjoyed the new album and thought it was something new for him and moved a little bit away from his past music. If you are looking to switch up your listening, I would recommend giving Hurry Up Tomorrow a chance.
Here are my favorite songs from his album!
- “Timeless” (feat. Playboi Carti)
- “Enjoy the Show”
- “The Abyss” with Lana Del Ray
- “Until We’re Skin & Bones” / “Baptized in Fear”
- “Niagara Falls”
