The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Endicott chapter.

The Weeknd dropped a new album on January 31st, 2025 called Hurry Up Tomorrow. Everyone I know, including myself, have been waiting for this new release to hear the new songs. This new album was number one on the Billboard 200 after the release a few weeks ago. After listening, I was surprised to see that most of his songs were not marked E for explicit. Knowing The Weeknd, he does not shy away from making music with lyrics that definitely need an explicit warning. I really enjoyed the new album and thought it was something new for him and moved a little bit away from his past music. If you are looking to switch up your listening, I would recommend giving Hurry Up Tomorrow a chance.

Here are my favorite songs from his album!