Oh TikTok, how I love you. To show my devotion, here are some recent trends I’ve been loving, loving, loving!
- How certain people would wake up to alarms
This trend involves people recreating how certain people would wake up to alarms based on the sound. Creators take inspiration from celebrities and other trending jokes. This trend is super funny since it combines creativity but also randomness. I love seeing it applied to groups of people like college students or certain jobs. I find the generalized ones with specific alarms hilarious.
- I hope she plays Hot To Go
This trend started around how people love Chappell Roan’s music, specifically the song “HOT TO GO”.This trend is basically where people go to events and concerts that are not Chappell Roan and say I hope she plays her song “HOT To GO”. Usually, people are at some other random event and I love how creative people get seeing what they do. The great thing about this trend is that it can be done anywhere and the more niche the better.
- Did Somebody Say HipOpera?
This is a fairly recent trend where people lip sync to the song Did Somebody Say HipOpera by Big Latto. There is a riff in the song that people sing as a way of saying yes to something. For example, the questions could be “Do you wanna go to Crumbl Cookie” or “Do you want the answers to the homework?” I think this trend is once again hilarious and is very relatable.
- Reconnecting with Nature
The reconnecting with nature trend is where people film themselves walking around a place outdoors after a traumatic or crazy event. They do this to show that since the weekend or event was so chaotic they needed stability from nature. I’ve been seeing these kinds of videos often since people are currently recovering from Halloween.
- Can you sign this?
This trend is basically where a group of people give pictures to sign that are younger versions of themselves. Typically the pictures are embarrassing and they happen within a large group of people for example a class, office, sports teams, etc. It’s always funny to see the reactions from the people and how they either get offended or laugh.